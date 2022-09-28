e-Vertic ebikes designed to satisfy trail riders, tourers and commuters

After catering to most ebike riders with the e-Omnia range last year, veteran Italian marque Bianchi is repeating the formula with five new e-Vertic models for riders looking to tackle "the most adrenalin-soaked trails to the mean streets of town."

The e-Vertic range comprises three performance electric mountainbikes, an e-tourer and a city ebike. Leading the charge is the FX-Type Pro enduro eMTB, which promises a heady mix of balance, stability and control on even the most demanding singletracks.

Its cool carbon frame is available in three sizes, riders benefit from full suspension from either Rockshox or Fox with 160-mm of travel, and pedal assist shapes up with a Bosch Performance Line CX mid-mount motor for 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque, in combination with a 750-Wh Bosch Powertube battery for up to 155 km (96 miles) of per-charge trailblazing.

The FX-Type Pro features a carbon frame, full suspension, Bosch Performance Line CX pedal assist with the help of a 750-Wh Powertube battery, and a 12-speed SRAM mechanical gearset Bianchi

Other key specs include a dropper seatpost to whip the saddle out of the way when needed, 29-inch wheels wrapped in 2.6-inch-wide Vittoria e-Barza tires, a 12-speed SRAM gearset, and Magura or Shimano disc brakes with 203-mm rotors.

This model is pegged for January 2023 availability and is yet to be priced, but is sure to command a suitably higher price tag than the next model down in the series – the FX-Type eMTB, which starts at €5,299 (about US$5k).

The FX-Type eMTB is much the same as the Pro model, but has an aluminum frame instead of full carbon Bianchi

The e-Vertic range's second in command swaps out full carbon for aluminum, retains the same enduro geometry but is offered in three color options compared to green only for the Pro. Pretty much everything else is the same apart from the full suspension offers slightly less travel at 140 mm for the fork and 55 mm at the back, and it rolls on Continental Ruban tires.

The third eMTB in the new lineup is the X-Type aluminum hardtail that starts at €3,499 (~$3,340). This eMTB comes with either a Performance Line or Performance Line CX mid-mount motor, and the downtube battery is bumped down to 625 Wh for a per-charge riding range of up to 142 km (88 miles).

Bianchi switches things up again for the X-Type eMTB, which is built around a hardtail aluminum frame Bianchi

Elsewhere there's a Suntour suspension fork for 100 mm of travel, nine-speed SRAM or 10/11-speed Shimano gearset options, 29-inch rims wrapped in Chaoyang Phantom MTB tires, and Shimano disc brakes front and rear with 180-mm rotors.

For more urban pursuits, Bianchi has announced a touring ebike and a city commuter. The T-Type takes inspiration from its eMTB siblings but comes in either step-over or step-through frame configurations, and can be had with a rear cargo rack, fenders, kickstand and integrated lighting.

The T-Type touring ebike can be had with a step-over or step-through frame, and comes packing a rear rack that's good for up to 25 kg of cargo and a per-charge range of up to 115 km Bianchi

Riders can opt for a Bosch Performance Line or Active Line Plus mid-motor for up to 65 Nm (48 lb.ft) of torque and either a 500-Wh or 400-Wh Powertube battery for up to 115 km (71.5 miles) of per-charge touring.

SRAM nine-speed or Shimano 10-speed gears are included for ride flexibility, a Suntour suspension fork should help smooth out uneven terrain, this model rides on 28-inch rims with Continental Contact Urban tires, and stopping power is provided by Shimano disc braking with 180-mm rotors. The T-Type ebike starts at €3,049 (~$2,915).

The C-Type is described as an agile and responsive ebike designed for the demands of the city Bianchi

And finally, the €2,949 ($2,820) C-Type commuter offers pretty much the same ride as the tourer, but comes in a step-through aluminum frame only and can be configured with NVX30 fork suspension instead of Suntour, and can roll on either Continental or Chaoyang tires.

Product page: Bianchi e-Vertic