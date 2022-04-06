Kepler fat tire commuter ebike powers through city streets and beyond

The e-mobility company behind the mighty Grizzly dual-motor ebike has added a powerful new fat tire commuter model designed to convince folks to leave the car at home and ebike to work. And with up to 1,800 watts of motor power on tap and a large battery, riders can power off road too.

The Kepler from Ariel Rider looks to be quite a beast, with a 1,000-W geared rear-hub motor boasting a peak output of 1,800 watts and top speeds of more than 32 mph (51.5 km/h) – so riders will need to check local regulations before unlocking its full potential on trips to the office.

The ebike comes with five levels of pedal assist plus a half-twist throttle for rolling along without any rider input. This chain-drive ebike also rocks a 7-speed Shimano derailleur and shifter for ride flexibility.

Mounted on the downtube is a chunky 52-V/20-Ah lithium-ion battery made up of LG cells for anywhere from 35 miles to over 75 miles (55-120 km) of per-charge range, depending on terrain encountered along the way and how hard the motor has to work.

The geared rear-hub motor peaks at 1,800 watts for power when you need it Ariel Rider

The 6061 aluminum frame is available in step-over or step-through versions and a choice of four colors. Ariel Rider has also included a Zoom suspension fork with up to 80 mm of travel to help smooth out some of the bumps on the daily commute or off-road adventures, and the ebike rides on double-walled aluminum alloy rims wrapped in 26x4-inch CST fat tires. Stopping power comes courtesy of Tektro hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors.

Elsewhere, there's a color LCD display that shows ebike status and ride info and has a USB port for topping up mobile devices, included head and brake/tail lighting, full fenders front and back and a large custom rear cargo rack has been thrown in as well. The ebike's total payload capacity is reported to be 300 lb (136 kg).

The Kepler is available for pre-order now for US$1,799, shaving $200 off the suggested retail price. Shipping is penciled in for late May. The video below has more.

Ariel Rider Kepler

Product page: Kepler via Twitter