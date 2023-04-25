© 2023 New Atlas
Aventon adds responsive torque sensor to go-anywhere folding ebike

By Paul Ridden
April 25, 2023
Aventon adds responsive torque sensor to go-anywhere folding ebike
Among the upgrades to the Sinch.2 folding ebike are a torque sensor that responds to power at the pedal, an increased per-charge range compared to previous models, and included rear rack and fenders
Folding ebikes are great for a car-free commute to work, but most are designed for life in the city. Aventon's Sinch model also yearns to head off the beaten track, and now the fat-tire adventurer has entered its second-generation.

The Sinch.2 rolls with the low step-over height of 2022's Sinch Step Through model, but offers some key upgrades. First up, Aventon has managed to squeeze even more per-charge range out of the 672-Wh downtube battery – which has been safety certified to UL2849 standards. Where the original Sinch could manage 30 miles, and the Step Through added another 10, the 2nd-gen ride is reckoned good for up to 55 miles (88.5 km).

The 500-W (750-W peak) motor stays the same, but the ebike gains a torque sensor in the bottom bracket for a more responsive ride compared to the cadence sensor on the previous models. Pedal-assist over four power levels is available to 20 mph (32 km/h), and you can get a kick at the lights from the onboard throttle. The rear cassette has also grown by one to host eight sprockets instead of seven, giving riders even more flexibility.

Elsewhere, the Sinch.2's 6061 aluminum-alloy frame offers a more relaxed steering angle for improved handling, and features smoother welds on the collar folding area. It folds down to 46 x 28 x 30 in (116.8 x 71.1 x 76.2 cm) for between-ride storage, benefits from a suspension fork with 45 mm of travel, sports 20-inch aluminum wheels with adventure-ready 4-inch ebike fat tires, and comes to a stop with the help of mechanical disc braking.

The Class 2 ebike has now been kitted out with an integrated 300-lumen headlight and braking tail-light with turn signal functionality, it rocks a backlit LCD smart display with app compatibility, and boasts an included rear rack for hauling up to 55 lb of gear – with the whole shebang rated for a maximum payload capacity of 300 lb (136 kg).

"Sinch.2 is the perfect fit for any kind of ride," said the company. "Simply unfold the bike, then hit the streets or go off-road. With the addition of a torque sensor and all-new turn signal functionality there's nowhere this bike can't go."

Aventon's Sinch.2 folding ebike is on sale now in two color options for US$1,799.

Product page: Sinch.2

BicyclesebikesPedal-assistedFoldable bikeFoldingOff-road
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

