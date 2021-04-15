Biktrix rides for miles on its first moped-style Moto ebike

Canada's Biktrix, the company behind last year's impressive Juggernaut HD Duo electric fat bike, has launched its first moped-style ebike, the Moto, which boasts a per-charge range of more than 100 miles.

Continuing the brand's built-to-order mantra, the Moto's 6061 aluminum frame is being made available in two sizes, each coming with a lifetime frame warranty. The medium frame is designed to accommodate riders up to 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m), while the large option should be good for folks as tall as 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m).

Riders can choose to have the motor amplify their input at the pedals, or thumb-throttle in a burst of Bafang power at the rear wheel Biktrix

The rear wheel is home to a 750-W Bafang hub motor, and riders can hit the thumb throttle to effortlessly flatten inclines or coast through urban environs while sitting comfortably on the funky motocross seat, or they can pedal along and get assistance from the motor via the cadence sensor and single-speed drivetrain. There are two top speeds given: in motor-limited mode, the Moto tops out at 20 mph (32 km/h); but in unlimited mode that goes up to 28 mph (45 mph).

And the e-moped can be had with two Hailong 48-V/21-Ah batteries for more than 100 miles (160 km) per charge, which puts it in a similar space to the dual-battery HyperScorpion 2 from Juiced Bikes – but it rides a bit cheaper.

Opting for a dual-battery configuration should keep you adventuring for more than 100 miles before needing to find a power outlet Biktrix

Depending on the selected frame size, either 20-inch or 24-inch rims wrapped in chunky tires roll along city streets or take you on off-road adventures, with a spring-suspension fork helping to smooth out some of the inevitable bumps along the way. Stopping power comes from Tektro dual-piston hydraulic brakes with 200-mm rotors.

Elsewhere, the Moto comes with an integrated LED headlamp and tail light, a compact rear rack for hauling a little gear, and fenders are included for riding in more inclement weather.

The Biktrix Moto is on sale now for a starting price of US$2,299.

