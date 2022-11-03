© 2022 New Atlas
Bicycles

Cannondale's lightest ebike rides out as Compact Neo commuter

By Paul Ridden
November 03, 2022
Cannondale's lightest ebike rides out as Compact Neo commuter
The Compact Neo weighs in at around 40 lb to become the lightest ebike in Cannondale's catalog
The Compact Neo weighs in at around 40 lb to become the lightest ebike in Cannondale's catalog
The Compact Neo weighs in at around 40 lb to become the lightest ebike in Cannondale's catalog
The Compact Neo weighs in at around 40 lb to become the lightest ebike in Cannondale's catalog
The frame-integrated battery is reported good for up to 47 miles of assisted riding per charge
The frame-integrated battery is reported good for up to 47 miles of assisted riding per charge
The handlebar stem and pedals fold for storage ease when space is at a premium
The handlebar stem and pedals fold for storage ease when space is at a premium
The Compact Neo can haul up to 300 lb, including the rider and up to 55 lb on the included rear rack
The Compact Neo can haul up to 300 lb, including the rider and up to 55 lb on the included rear rack
The Compact Neo rides on 20-inch alloy rims wrapped in grippy Kenda tires
The Compact Neo rides on 20-inch alloy rims wrapped in grippy Kenda tires
Torque-sensing pedal-assist up to 20 mph is provided by the 250-W rear-hub motor
Torque-sensing pedal-assist up to 20 mph is provided by the 250-W rear-hub motor
Connecticut-based premium bike maker Cannondale has launched its lightest ebike to date. The Compact Neo comes with a torque-sensing hub drive and enough frame-integrated battery for nearly 50 miles of urban riding, plus there's a rack out back for hauling gear.

Reported to be Cannondale's lightest ebike, the Compact Neo tips the scales at under 40 lb (18 kg), but includes a rear rack and is able to haul up to 300 lb (136 kg) including the rider.

This is not a folding commuter like the recently launched Lectric XP 3.0 or the relaunched Fiido X but it does sport a TranzX folding stem with a 6061 alloy riser handlebar and folding pedals for easier storage when space is tight.

The Hyena 250-W torque-sensing rear-hub motor offers up to 20 mph (25 km/h) over three pedal-assist levels, there's an 8-speed gearset for more flexible ride options, and the SmartForm C2 aluminum alloy frame comes with an integrated 250-Wh battery for up to 47 miles (75 km) of per-charge riding.

The frame-integrated battery is reported good for up to 47 miles of assisted riding per charge
The frame-integrated battery is reported good for up to 47 miles of assisted riding per charge

The commuter ebike rolls on 20-inch alloy wheels with 2.35-inch-wide Kenda K-Rad tires, features Tektro hydraulic brakes with 160-mm rotors, benefits from integrated Herrmans lighting front and back, and ships with fenders included.

"Cannondale’s new Compact Neo e-bike is your solution to better mobility," said the company. "Combine compact size and powerful electric drive with unmistakable Cannondale style and performance, and the result is a fun, lightweight and comfortable e-bike that’s as easy to ride as it is to store at your home or office. It’s not just about getting from place-to-place, it’s truly about enjoying the ride. Cannondale encourages riders of all walks to wander the weird and wonderful with Compact Neo."

The Compact Neo is priced at US$1,900, and available now in chalk with red accenting or black with silver.

Product page: Compact Neo

