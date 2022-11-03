Cannondale's lightest ebike rides out as Compact Neo commuter

Connecticut-based premium bike maker Cannondale has launched its lightest ebike to date. The Compact Neo comes with a torque-sensing hub drive and enough frame-integrated battery for nearly 50 miles of urban riding, plus there's a rack out back for hauling gear.

Reported to be Cannondale's lightest ebike, the Compact Neo tips the scales at under 40 lb (18 kg), but includes a rear rack and is able to haul up to 300 lb (136 kg) including the rider.

This is not a folding commuter like the recently launched Lectric XP 3.0 or the relaunched Fiido X but it does sport a TranzX folding stem with a 6061 alloy riser handlebar and folding pedals for easier storage when space is tight.

The Hyena 250-W torque-sensing rear-hub motor offers up to 20 mph (25 km/h) over three pedal-assist levels, there's an 8-speed gearset for more flexible ride options, and the SmartForm C2 aluminum alloy frame comes with an integrated 250-Wh battery for up to 47 miles (75 km) of per-charge riding.

The commuter ebike rolls on 20-inch alloy wheels with 2.35-inch-wide Kenda K-Rad tires, features Tektro hydraulic brakes with 160-mm rotors, benefits from integrated Herrmans lighting front and back, and ships with fenders included.

"Cannondale’s new Compact Neo e-bike is your solution to better mobility," said the company. "Combine compact size and powerful electric drive with unmistakable Cannondale style and performance, and the result is a fun, lightweight and comfortable e-bike that’s as easy to ride as it is to store at your home or office. It’s not just about getting from place-to-place, it’s truly about enjoying the ride. Cannondale encourages riders of all walks to wander the weird and wonderful with Compact Neo."

The Compact Neo is priced at US$1,900, and available now in chalk with red accenting or black with silver.

