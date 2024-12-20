© 2024 New Atlas
Novel Long John cargo ebike folds to half its size between hauls

By Paul Ridden
December 20, 2024
Novel Long John cargo ebike folds to half its size between hauls
Folks who live in apartments or those without sufficient garage space to stow a full-size front loader ebike will appreciate being able to fold the Car.Los V1 in half for between-ride storage
Folks who live in apartments or those without sufficient garage space to stow a full-size front loader ebike will appreciate being able to fold the Car.Los V1 in half for between-ride storage
Folks who live in apartments or those without sufficient garage space to stow a full-size front loader ebike will appreciate being able to fold the Car.Los V1 in half for between-ride storage
Folks who live in apartments or those without sufficient garage space to stow a full-size front loader ebike will appreciate being able to fold the Car.Los V1 in half for between-ride storage
The Car.Los V1 can be had with or without the Vario Basket
The Car.Los V1 can be had with or without the Vario Basket
The Car.Los V1's Vario Basket can itself fold closed when empty
The Car.Los V1's Vario Basket can itself fold closed when empty
The Car.Los V1's cargo basket is rated to haul up to 65 kg
The Car.Los V1's cargo basket is rated to haul up to 65 kg
The Car.Los V1 sports a 250-W Brose mid-drive motor and 36-V/14.5-Ah battery (which is mounted under the basket)
The Car.Los V1 sports a 250-W Brose mid-drive motor and 36-V/14.5-Ah battery (which is mounted under the basket)
The Car.Los V1 is built around a patent-pending 6061 aluminum folding frame, and features cable steering, plus a combination of Brose, Enviolo and Magura compnents
The Car.Los V1 is built around a patent-pending 6061 aluminum folding frame, and features cable steering, plus a combination of Brose, Enviolo and Magura compnents
The Vario Basket will need to be removed prior to folding and carried separately
The Vario Basket will need to be removed prior to folding and carried separately
The Car.Los V1 parked on a double-leg kickstand with Vario Basket closed and ready for trav
The Car.Los V1 parked on a double-leg kickstand with Vario Basket closed and ready for the ride
When you think of a folding cargo ebike, you'll likely picture a short- or long-tail model with the cargo rack behind the rider. Germany startup Car.Los Mobility has instead combined the load capacity of a front-loader with the benefits of a folding ebike for the V1.

The Car.Los V1 cargo ebike was first presented as a prototype at Eurobike 2023, and subsequently attracted the praise of iF Design judges at the Taipei Cycle Show ahead of receiving a nomination for Best Cargo Bike at Cycling World 2024.

Its headline feature is that patent-pending mid-frame folding mechanism that halves its size in a few seconds, combined with a folding handlebar and a cargo basket that folds up like a purse for more aerodynamic riding between hauls.

The V1 measures 108 x 44 x 83 cm (42.5 x 17.3 x 32.6 in) in its folded state, meaning "it can easily travel in the car, train or public transport." Being able to fold the cargo bike down would also be useful for folks who don't have the luxury of a garage to stow away a full-size Long John between rides.

Powering the ride is a 250-W Brose Drive-T mid-mount motor that provides pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) and 70 Nm (51.6 lb.ft) of torque. An Enviolo N380 Cargo stepless shifting hub has also been included for smooth gear changes without needing to stop pedaling or having to backpedal. Though per-charge range figures haven't been shared, there's a 522-Wh battery sitting under the cargo basket to keep the center of gravity low for "safe and stable" handling.

The PAS long-john boasts a maximum load of 195 kg (430 lb), with the Vario Basket able to accommodate up to 65 kg. There's a double kickstand for parking stability. The bike rides on a 20-inch rim to the rear and a 16-incher to the front, both wearing Schwalbe Pick-Up rubber. Stopping power shapes up as Magura MT05 hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors. And there's an 80-lux LED headlight plus braking tail-light.

The "Swiss pocket knife on two wheels" went on sale earlier in the year, and is priced at €5,199 (~US$5,400, though we've no word on international availability). If you'd rather mount your own front basket, a Basic version can be had for 400 euro less. Optional accessories such as a rear rack are also available.

Product page: Car.Los V1

