CSC brings on the power with 1,000-W mid-drive fat-tire ebike

Early last year, the ebike arm of California's CSC Motorcycles launched a fat-tired electric roller that offered pedal-assist or throttle-only from a 750-W rear-hub motor. Now the company has announced a more powerful stablemate rocking a 1,000-W mid-drive and boasting up to 75 miles of range.

The FT1000MD fat-tire ebike tips the scales at 75.8 lb (34.3 kg), including the 9.2-lb battery – which is a lockable 768-Wh lithium NCA block kind of half in/half out of the 6061 aluminum alloy frame's downtube for between 25 and 75 miles (40-120 km) of per-charge pedal-assist range, depending on rider style and terrain.

The star of the show though is the 1-kW Bafang M620 mid-drive motor producing 160 Nm (118 lb.ft) of torque and offering five power levels for pedal assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) via speed and torque sensors. There's an 8-speed Shimano Altus derailleur for ride flexibility, and should you prefer to tackle inclines without pumping your legs, throttle only is available up to 20 mph (32 km/h).

The 1000-W mid-drive motor produces 160 Nm of torque, and can offer pedal assist up to 28 mph or throttle only up to 20 mph CSC Motorcycles

The 26-inch double-wall rims with chunky 4-inch Kenda tires will doubtless soak up some of the bumps along the way, but the ebike also sports fork suspension that offers 100 mm of travel and eight levels of adjustable damping. Tektro dual-piston hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors will help bring you to a stop, and included LED lighting front and back should get you seen during the day while also catering for after-dark riding.

Ride and ebike info can be found on the mid-handlebar IP65-rated Bafang color display with backlighting, which comes with an included USB port for topping up mobile devices using the ebike's battery. And there's a control pad near the left grip that puts power and settings within reach of your thumb. It doesn't come with fenders or racks though, but there are mounts on the frame ready for optional installs.

The most powerful member of the CSC ebike family is up for pre-order now at a discount price of US$2,995, shaving $300 off the suggested retail price. Shipping is expected to start in early 2022.

Product page: FT1000MD via Elektrek