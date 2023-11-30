Hurricane full-squish fat-tire ebike blows through streets or trails

A few months ago, awkwardly-named Chinese ebike maker Cyrusher launched its first mid-drive model in the shape of the Nitro adventure bike. This has now been joined by a carbon-framed fat-tire beast called the Hurricane.

Cyrusher's second release this month, after the dual-motor/dual-battery Scout, the Hurricane is built around a lightweight but sturdy carbon fiber frame with four-link soft-tail construction. It benefits from an air shock amidships, plus an air suspension fork up front, for a nimble and comfort-focused ride to suit folks between 5.5 and 6.6 ft (1.7-2 m) in height.

The company is pitching the new model as an ebike destined for city streets or challenging trails, and it sports a 1,000-W Bafang M620 mid-drive motor that peaks at 1,500 watts, produces 160 Nm (118 lb.ft) of torque, offers pedal-assist to 28 mph (45 km/h) and is engaged via a torque sensor that responds to power at the pedal for a "seamless and natural riding rhythm."

The Hurricane is available in blue or white, and can accommodate riders from 5ft7 to 6ft6 in height Cyrusher

The downtube is home to a 1,040-Wh battery comprising LG 21700 cells, which is reckoned good for up to 55 miles (90 km) of riding range at the lowest pedal-assist level, or 37 miles on thumb throttle only. The ebike also features a Shimano 9-speed gearset for flexible ride options, which will be particularly welcome when facing steep inclines.

The Hurricane rolls on 26-inch double-wall rims wrapped in 4.8-inch-wide CST fat tires, and relies on Tektro four-piston hydraulic brakes for stopping power. There's a Selle Royal saddle atop a dropper seatpost with its own suspension mechanism. A LED headlight is included to illuminate the trail ahead, though there doesn't appear to be a tail-light included. And the ebike lacks fenders too, so riders can expect those chunky tires to kick up some dirt and wet.

Cyrusher's latest model weighs in at 77 lb (35 kg) all in, and is rated for a maximum load of 440 lb (199.5 kg). It's available for pre-order now priced at US$5,999.

Product page: Cyrusher Hurricane