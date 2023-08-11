Nitro fat-tire adventure ebike first Cyrusher with mid-drive motor

Though fat-tire ebikes from China's Cyrusher have the look of mid-drive beasts, they all roll with rear-hub drives. Until now. The oddly-named company has announced its first bona fide mid-drive adventure ebike in the shape of the Nitro.

Cyrusher was launched in 2014 by entrepreneur Harry Xie to offer riders "quality bikes made in China to international markets at great prices." The name is said to be a combination of the words cycling and rusher, and previous models we've covered include the flagship Ranger and low-step Trax.

The bottom brackets of those ebikes look like they're home to a motor, but Cyrusher has confirmed to us that the pedal-assist until now has definitely been supplied by a rear-hub motor. The Nitro changes that, rocking a 1,000-W Bafang M620 mid-drive motor that peaks at 1,500 watts and can produce 160 Nm (118 lb.ft) of torque.

The Bafang M620 mid-drive motor produces 160 Nm of torque Cyrusher

A 960-Wh downtube battery is reported good for up to 85 miles (136.8 km) of per-charge riding at the lowest assist setting. The Bafang backlit display shows the info you need, including speed, remaining charge, estimated range and PAS levels. And riders are offered flexibility with the inclusion of a 10-speed Shimano gearset.

Smoothing out uneven terrain is the job of adjustable air suspension front and back, helped along by 26-inch wheels wearing 4-inch puncture-resistant Kenda fat tires. Stopping power is provided by four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and motor cut-off.

The ebike features a 250-lumen LED headlight and LED tail-light, weighs in at 74 lb (34 kg) with the battery installed, and is rated to haul up to 440 lb (200 kg) including the rider.

The Nitro is up for pre-order now at US$4,499, shipping is estimated to start early next month.

Product page: Cyrusher Nitro