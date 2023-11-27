© 2023 New Atlas
Dual-motor, dual-battery Scout ebike powers through long-haul adventures

By Paul Ridden
November 27, 2023
Dual-motor, dual-battery Scout ebike powers through long-haul adventures
"The Scout offers a versatile model promising an unmatched riding experience," said Cyrusher at the low-step adventure ebike's launch
"The Scout offers a versatile model promising an unmatched riding experience," said Cyrusher at the low-step adventure ebike's launch
"The Scout offers a versatile model promising an unmatched riding experience," said Cyrusher at the low-step adventure ebike's launch
"The Scout offers a versatile model promising an unmatched riding experience," said Cyrusher at the low-step adventure ebike's launch
The Scout adventure ebike is available in a Pro configuration with dual hub motors and dual batteries
The Scout adventure ebike is available in a Pro configuration with dual hub motors and dual batteries
The Scout provides pedal-assist up to 28 mph, includes a half-twist throttle and sports a 7-speed gearset
The Scout provides pedal-assist up to 28 mph, includes a half-twist throttle and sports a 7-speed gearset
The Scout (right) out for a ride with the family - the Trax to the left and the Bumpers balance bike in the middle
The Scout (right) out for a ride with the family - the Trax to the left and the Bumpers balance bike in the middle
Chinese bike maker Cyrusher has opened pre-sales for a full-squish low-step adventure ebike called the Scout, which is pitched as a "harmonious blend of compactness and uncompromised performance," and can be had with a single motor/battery or dual motors/batteries.

The oddly-named Cyrusher was formed in 2014 by entrepreneur Harry Xie to bring "quality bikes made in China to international markets at great prices." Chunky fat tires are a common feature of its ebikes, which include models like the Ranger and Kuattro with hub motors, and the mid-drive Nitro.

The Scout launches as an accessible adventurer with a low-step 6061 aluminum frame designed to accommodate riders between 5.5 to 6.6 ft (1.7 - 2 m) in height. The ebike benefits from a moped-style extended comfort seat plus room in back for strapped-down gear, and promises to absorb uneven terrain with help from a lockout suspension fork and air-damped shock to the rear.

The Scout (right) out for a ride with the family - the Trax to the left and the Bumpers balance bike in the middle
The Scout (right) out for a ride with the family - the Trax to the left and the Bumpers balance bike in the middle

It's actually available in two variants. A regular ride comes with a single 1,000-W Bafang hub motor and 52-V/20-Ah downtube battery built with LG cells for pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) and 56 miles (90 km) of per-charge range. The Pro version rocks two 750-W hub motors and dual batteries for up to 112 miles (180 km), though that's with only one of the two motors powered on. Either way, riders are offered a Shimano 7-speed gearset and a half-twist throttle.

The Scout rolls on 20-inch wheels wrapped in 4-inch-wide Kenda fat tires, and stopping power comes courtesy of Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors. Daytime visibility and after-dark travel is helped along by an oversized 250-lumen headlight and LED tail-light, with turn signaling included too. And the ebike is reported capable of hauling up to 330 lb (150 kg), including the rider.

The Scout is up for pre-order now. The single-motor model has a list price of US$2,999, while the Pro flavor is listed at $3,999 – but Cyrusher is currently offering a $300 early bird discount.

Product page: Cyrusher Scout

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

