Dual-motor, dual-battery Scout ebike powers through long-haul adventures

Chinese bike maker Cyrusher has opened pre-sales for a full-squish low-step adventure ebike called the Scout, which is pitched as a "harmonious blend of compactness and uncompromised performance," and can be had with a single motor/battery or dual motors/batteries.

The oddly-named Cyrusher was formed in 2014 by entrepreneur Harry Xie to bring "quality bikes made in China to international markets at great prices." Chunky fat tires are a common feature of its ebikes, which include models like the Ranger and Kuattro with hub motors, and the mid-drive Nitro.

The Scout launches as an accessible adventurer with a low-step 6061 aluminum frame designed to accommodate riders between 5.5 to 6.6 ft (1.7 - 2 m) in height. The ebike benefits from a moped-style extended comfort seat plus room in back for strapped-down gear, and promises to absorb uneven terrain with help from a lockout suspension fork and air-damped shock to the rear.

The Scout (right) out for a ride with the family - the Trax to the left and the Bumpers balance bike in the middle Cyrusher

It's actually available in two variants. A regular ride comes with a single 1,000-W Bafang hub motor and 52-V/20-Ah downtube battery built with LG cells for pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) and 56 miles (90 km) of per-charge range. The Pro version rocks two 750-W hub motors and dual batteries for up to 112 miles (180 km), though that's with only one of the two motors powered on. Either way, riders are offered a Shimano 7-speed gearset and a half-twist throttle.

The Scout rolls on 20-inch wheels wrapped in 4-inch-wide Kenda fat tires, and stopping power comes courtesy of Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors. Daytime visibility and after-dark travel is helped along by an oversized 250-lumen headlight and LED tail-light, with turn signaling included too. And the ebike is reported capable of hauling up to 330 lb (150 kg), including the rider.

The Scout is up for pre-order now. The single-motor model has a list price of US$2,999, while the Pro flavor is listed at $3,999 – but Cyrusher is currently offering a $300 early bird discount.

Product page: Cyrusher Scout