Delfast helps university students design everyday ebike

By Paul Ridden
May 19, 2020
Delfast helps university stude...
It's early days for the design collaboration, but if Delfast decides to go into production, the "universal" ebike could be added to the company's range by the end of 2020
The mid-mounted battery unit will be good for up to 120 km of range per charge
The ebike will have a top speed of 45 km/h, front and rear hub motors, a carbon belt drive and a mid-mounted Pinion transmission system
The Ukraine's Delfast Inc already has a distinctive world record holder among its ebike offerings, and has recently received positive feedback from a US Police Dept about its special edition TopCop model. Now company engineers have joined forces with students at Kyiv Polytechnic to design a "universal" electric bicycle.

The design is still very much at the concept stage, but shows hub motors front and rear, with the ebike deciding how much torque to apply based on load, speed, type of terrain and more. Sat between the dropped double top tube and the double downtube is a battery pack that Delfast told us should be good for up 120 km (74.5 mi) of per charge range. The frame is also home to a rear cargo rack.

Pedal-assist and throttle-only drive are available, with a top speed expected to be 45 km/h (28 mph). There's nothing yet on the kind of braking that will be in play, though fork and rear shock suspension is shown. Its carbon belt drive will make it low maintenance and friendly to cyclists wearing white jeans, and Delfast will install a mid-mounted transmission system from Pinion. The company will be aiming for a total weight, including that prominent battery unit, of 32 kg (70.5 lb).

For the time being, all we have are those few choice specs and some renders of what the "universal" ebike might look like. Delfast is now weighing up the pros and cons of prototyping with a view to adding the design to its product catalog. Should that happen, a tentative year-end production window and "affordable" pricing have been mentioned.

It's all subject to change of course, but a less expensive Delfast urban ebike that doesn't have an off-road motorcycle look about it would certainly be welcome.

Source: Delfast

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
