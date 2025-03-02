Review: Sleek $899 urban ebike is as impressive to ride as it looks

With a market flooded with options, it can be daunting finding an electric bike that meets modest demands – like commuting to work or getting out and about on the weekend – that also comes with an equally modest price tag. But this superb number ticks both boxes, and then some.

The C11 ebike hails from Fiido, a Chinese company known for its quality "budget" electric bicycles, cargo bikes, off-road rides, foldable models and scooters. It's also garnered a reputation for delivering its versatile two-wheelers in stylish packages. And the sleek C11 is no exception. While "quality" and "budget" seem contradictory, you get both with this one.

Anyone new to the ebike world – like me – will be happy to know that if the C11 is delivered in a flat-pack to your doorstep, it's a breeze to assemble, even if you've never done more than pump air into tires before. No extra tools are needed and the finished product feels incredibly sturdy, which is obviously very important if you're going to be flying down the road on it at speed. The seat height and handlebar tilt are also easy to adjust if you need to change things up after you test it out for the first time.

The unboxed C11 comes with all the necessary tools and components to assemble it Bronwyn Thompson/New Atlas

Some of the assembly can be tricky, however, even with the ample videos and other tutorials provided by Fiido. The hardest part, personally, was aligning the plastic front and rear fenders so they didn't touch the tires. This appears to be due to the position of the pre-drilled holes – which is unlikely to be something experienced by everyone, but if you're unlucky then you might need to play around with them to get it right.

Fiido has listened to feedback from riders of its earlier models and designed the C11 with a 500-Wh removable battery that can cover an estimated 56 miles (90 km) on the lowest pedal-assist setting, and 31 miles (50 km) in throttle-only mode (depending on the usual variables such as rider weight and terrain). The battery powers the rear-hub motor that delivers 55 Nm (40.5 lb.ft) of torque, while hydraulic disc brakes give the rider easy control over the bike at any speed.

The removable battery enables charging away from the ebike Fiido

While it's designed for urban commuting, the C11's suspension fork accommodates for rough roads or bike-path bumps, and overall the ride on any speed setting is smoother than what you'd get from a non-motorized city bike (and the comfortable Velo saddle also helps here).

Fiido has also paid attention to a rider's need for customizing their bike, so the C11 comes with a sturdy rear rack and options to attach a basket to the front. However, the bike is only available in one frame size – so while the handlebars and seat are, of course, adjustable, the step-through frame may not suit everyone. Though if you're between 5.16 and 6 ft (1.57 - 1.82 m), you're in luck.

Elsewhere, you'll find a backlit LCD display that offers real-time metrics like speed, distance ridden and how much juice is left in the battery. There's also a USB port to charge a cellphone or other devices, and Bluetooth capabilities that link up with Fiido's smartphone and watch apps, which gather more data such as health monitoring and performance tracking.

The color LED display monitors a range of metrics Fiido

And handy for newcomers to ebikes, there's also a cadence sensor that helps riders find a sweet spot when it comes to pedal rotations per minute (RPM). This may not be of use to seasoned ebike owners, but is quite handy when you're just getting the feel for battery-assisted riding.

Fiido has also built in some security measures to prevent theft – and, let's face it, this sparkly teal bike looks anything but "budget" – with a key-operated lock as well as enabling riders to secure it via the app. If somehow the C11 does go missing, you can also track its location.

The 700C x 25-mm (27.5 x 2.60-inch) tires are great for the bike's purpose – sealed road and path riding – and its seven-speed Shimano gear system adds plenty of versatility for hills and how much pedal effort you want to put in. Those modes are pretty simple to switch between, much like shifting gears, once you get a hang of the controls. A minor downside is having to cycle through each mode setting, but it's certainly not a major gripe.

As for speed, the C11 provides pedal-assist to around 25 mph (40 km/h) when unlocked. The rider can unlock the speed limiter via the LCD panel, but obviously it's in place to restrict the bike to maximum speeds set by regional regulations. So you'll need to set the speed to comply with local laws.

The C11: Style and substance for under $1,000 Fiido

Weight-wise, the bike has a net weight of around 54 lb (24.5 kg), or about 46 lb (21.12 kg) without the battery in place. The battery itself is easy to remove and snap back in place, and it will take about six hours to reach capacity with the 2A charger provided. If you upgrade to a 3A charger, you can save about an hour here.

There are also a bunch of extras – mirror, phone holder etc. – you can add on when ordering the C11, but the basic model does come equipped with a front and rear LED light. The headlight is all you'll need for comfortable night riding, and the rear light will also activate when decelerating, which is handy when riding in traffic.

Overall, the C11 is an adept and well-featured city bike ideal for urban travel, all for under US$1,000 (it's currently discounted in the US for $899), and it comes with a two-year warranty and free shipping. There's also a 30-day return policy if it doesn't live up to expectations – though we think it will. If you're not in the US, Fiido has regional retailers elsewhere, including ones in the UK and Australia.

Fiido has excelled at providing great-looking ebikes for people who have said they'll never get an ebike (guilty). Now, I don't think I can ever go back to my trusty human-powered steed.

Source:s Fiido US, Electric Kicks (Australia)