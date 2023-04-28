Fiido aims for ride versatility with E-Gravel ebike series

The first 2023 ebikes from Hong Kong's Fiido are now available. The lightweight C21 and C22 E-Gravel bikes sport smooth-welded frames for a slick look, feature responsive torque sensing and work with a smartwatch for proximity power-on.

Up until this year, much of Fiido's ebike production has focused on folding commuters like the D11 and the eye-catching X. But the teaser announcement in February saw moves into more traditional-looking urban explorers, as well as a model geared towards heading off the beaten track. The C21 and C22 models are the first models to appear, and have been designed for the city and more demanding terrain.

The E-Gravel bikes sport a 250-W rear-hub motor for 40 Nm (29.5 lb.ft) of torque and five levels of pedal-assist to 15.5 mph (25 km/h) – that's certainly on the low side for the US (though the motor can be unlocked for assistance to 20 mph), but in line with regulations in many international markets.

As with the company's X folding ebike, the C21 and C22 models come packing a torque sensor that responds to power at the pedal rather than cadence for more responsive assist, in this case it's a Mivice S200 variety that's been tuned with Fiido algorithms. And riders also benefit from a 9-speed gearset for more flexibility over different surfaces and inclines.

The non-removable 208.8-Wh downtube battery also seems a little underwhelming for today's ebike market, but Fiido is claiming a per-charge range at the lowest PAS level of up to 50 miles (80 km).

The C21 and C22 ebikes can work with a Fiido cycling watch for proximity power-on, health/fitness tracking and ride history Fiido

Both the C21 and C22 are essentially the same ride, though the former features a step-over aluminum-alloy frame in medium or large and a flat handlebar while the latter rolls with a mid-step frame in small only plus a cafe-style bar.

At the center of that handlebar is an IPS display with backlit physical buttons for at-a-glance status checks, and the ebikes are both compatible with a companion mobile app running on a smartphone. But they can also be paired with the Fiido Mate cycling watch (priced at US$100) that can automatically power on the ebike as the rider approaches, offers on-wrist health monitoring and can record fitness and ride data.

Elsewhere, each E-Gravel bike features 27.5-inch wheels wearing versatile 700/40C gravel tires that should be good for city commutes and urban adventures, stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes, and there's an included adaptive headlight plus a small tail-light. Full fenders can also be found in the box, ready for install.

The 39.6-lb (18-kg) C21 and the 38.5-lb (17.5-kg) C22 are priced at $1,599 apiece, and are available direct from Fiido now. Each can be optioned with a bunch of accessories such as a spare bottle battery and a rear cargo rack.

Product page: Fiido C21/C22