Enki looks to bring joy to boring commutes with Miller e-bike

Enki Cycles has returned to Kickstarter following the success of its Billy e-bike in 2017. This outing sees the California company tackle city streets with the stylish mid-motored Miller electric commuter.

"We took all our learnings from our first Kickstarter campaign and applied it to one of the most boring everyday tasks: commuting," said Enki's Philip Pedrola. "We wanted to change the way you commute – to redefine it and make it something everyone looks forward to. So we made Miller. It’s the bike that will take you from A to B, but also to C, D and E. And when you get there, you’ll be puffed from the laughter not the effort."

Where the Billy was designed for both rough and smooth, Miller has been built with the city rider in mind – with the aim of bringing "joy back to your commute." And it's a bit of a looker too.

The Li-ion battery unit is hidden within the downtube, and the cables run inside the 6061 aluminum frame Enki Cycles

It features a classic-styled 6061 aluminum frame with a hidden Samsung Li-ion battery and internally-routed cabling to keep the lines slick, and tips the scales at 15.5 kg (34.2 lb), all in. The Gates CDX carbon belt drive means that riders don't have to worry about oil from a chain messing up workwear. And the Bafang M500 mid-mounted torque-sensing motor will help you get up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) without breaking a sweat.

Enki notes that the chosen motor "has 26 percent more torque than the Bosch Performance Line mid-drive and is 17 percent lighter" – which translates to 95 Nm of torque and 3.3 kg (7.2 lb) in weight, There are five power levels on tap, the per charge range is given as 70 km (44 mi), and stopping power comes courtesy of hydraulic disc braking front and back.

Enki's second Kickstarter has already pedaled past its funding target with 18 days remaining. Pledges start at US$1,990, representing 41 percent off the expected retail price of $3,395. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in June 2020. The video below has more.

Miller eBike: Redefining Your Daily Commute

Source: Enki Cycles