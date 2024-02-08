Envo aims for maximum versatility with 50 Series "SUV" ebikes

We've previously seen Canada's Envo launch e-mobility solutions for road, snow and water, but now the company says it's returning to its cycling roots with the D50 and ST50 ebikes, multipurpose rides with the ability to switch between 500 watts and 750 watts of motor power when needed.

The urban/commuter 50 Series comes in step-over and step-through models, and is described as the "SUVs of ebikes, thanks to the design as both a full-featured urban/commuter bike and a fully capable cargo rig."

Each ebike is built around a hydroformed 6061 alloy frame, with an integrated rear rack as standard or an "oversized" cargo rack can be had for hauling gear or a passenger, plus the option to add a front rack. Payload capacity, including the rider, is reported to be up to 400 lb (180 kg).

With versatility at heart, the ebike comes with a 750-W geared rear-hub motor for 60 Nm (44 lb.ft) of torque and up to 28 mph (45 km/h) of pedal-assist over five levels. But after some "simple at-home procedures" this can be switched to 500 watts (and back again), depending on whether it will roll out as a Class 1, 2 or 3 ride, to comply with local regulations or meet on/off-road needs. A throttle can also be removed as necessary.

The D50 (shown) and ST50 (a step-through version) ebikes include a 90-mile battery and integrated rear rack capable of carrying 55 lb of cargo, but each model can be optioned with a range-extender battery and an "oversized" cargo rack Envo Drive Systems

Over 90 miles (150 km) of per-charge range at PAS1 is on offer from the 672-Wh downtube battery, and a dual-battery option is also available for more ride time between plug-ins. The battery and electrics are UL-certified for peace of mind, and the ebike includes a 9-speed Shimano Altus gearset for more flexible ride options.

Quick status checks are possible via the Bluetooth-enabled color display, which also features turn-by-turn navigation, while a companion mobile app allows for deeper dives and system diagnostics.

Elsewhere, Envo has included a lockout suspension fork with 80 mm of travel to help absorb uneven terrain in the city or beyond. The ebike ships with 27.5-inch rims with 1.95-inch-wide tires but the frame can accommodate fat tires or 29er wheels. Tektro hydraulic disc brakes make for effective stopping power. There's a 300-lumen headlight and braking tail-light, plus full fenders and an adjustable kickstand.

The D50 and ST50 are available now starting at US$2,099.

Product pages: Envo D50, ST50