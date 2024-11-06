Carbon enduro bikes put latest Bosch power at the pedal

Premium bike maker Flyer has launched a pair of Bosch-assisted enduro bikes with "incredibly agile handling and generous travel." The "Alpine-tested" trail-rippers promise an exhilarating ride for experienced mountain-bikers, while also offering comfort and safety to newbies.

"it is playful and agile if the trail permits, but stays on course and offers a smooth ride when it gets bumpy," said the company's Lukas Frey.

The new-generation Uproc Evo:X is powered by the latest Bosch Performance Line CX mid-drive motor, which puts 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque on tap to help riders get up inclines, while also quietly providing up to 340% pedal-assist to 15.5 mph (25 km/h). Assistance for hill starts is available too, along with extended power boosts. And if the incline proves too much to handle, walk-assist is included to help with the push.

The 2025 Uproc Evo:X comes with the latest Bosch mid-drive motor and 800-Wh removeable battery pack Flyer

Feeding the electronics is the job of an 800-Wh PowerTube battery. Though per-charge figures haven't been shared for this new Flyer, riders can option in a 250-Wh range extender for more time on zippy enduro rides or more technical trails.

The bike lacks the kind of data-rich display found on many ebikes, instead plumping for a system controller integrated into the top tube plus a mini remote on the handlebar. A companion app can yield more info and control though, along with turn-by-turn navigation, activity tracking and bike security measures.

The Uproc Evo:X is built around a fresh new carbon fiber frame for lightweight stiffness, which contributes to an overall weight of 24 kg (~53 lb). Flyer has tweaked the geometry for improved control, and extended the wheelbase for better stability. A straight seat post caters for the installation of long telescope suspension seats or longer dropper posts – the e-MTB ships with a 150-mm dropper with Fizik saddle.

Absorbing the rough terrain encountered during enduro and trail riding is handled by the bike's suspension fork and rear shock combo. Depending on configuration, this could translate to a generous 180 mm of travel from the fork, while the four-link rear shock comes in at 170 mm.

The 2025 Uproc Evo:X tips the scales at 24 kg Flyer

The e-MTB rolls as a mullet bike, with a 29-inch wheel to the front and a 27.5 incher at the back, each wearing Onza Aquila GRC tires. Reliable stopping power shapes up with 4-piston Shimano hydraulic disc brakes with 220/203-mm rotors. Shimano is also the brand of choice for the 12-speed gearset. Usefully, the bike also sports a headlight and chainstay-integrated tail-lights.

There are two new models for 2025, with the flavor of suspension, gearset and brakes being the main differences between them. The latest Flyer will go on sale from January next year. Prices start at US$8,799. Earlier generation bikes are still listed as available on the company's webshop.

