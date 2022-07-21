© 2022 New Atlas
Frey Bike goes on tour with big-battery Runner ebike

By Paul Ridden
July 21, 2022
The Savannah Runner has been designed for extended journeys on road or trail
The Savannah Runner comes in three frame sizes with three color choices, can be had with a 250-W, 500-W or 1,000-W hub motor, and can ride on 27.5- or 29-inch wheels
The Savannah Runner can haul up to 150 kg of camping gear and other essentials
The Savannah Runner features a 1,008-Wh battery for up to 200 km of ebike adventuring per charge
The Savannah Runner comes with a RockShox suspension fork for soaking up the terrain when you head off-road
The Savannah Runner boasts up to 1,000 watts of rear-hub power plus a generous 1-kWh frame-integrated battery for between 100 and 200 km of pedal assist
Hot on the heels of the trail-ready Liberty Ultra CC Fat, high-end eMTB maker Frey Bike has launched into the touring ebike space with the Savannah Hybrid Runner, which boasts a 1-kWh battery for up to 200 km of per-charge range and can be had with a 1,000-watt Bafang hub motor.

The new member of the Chinese company's Savannah city bike series has been designed for commuting, bike-packing or touring, and comes with a generous 48-V/21-Ah (1,008-Wh) downtube-integrated battery for extended between-charge trips. Frey reckons that this will translate to between 100 and 200 km (62.1 - 124.2 miles) of per-charge range, depending on riding style and terrain.

Pedal assist is provide by a Bafang rear-hub motor that's paired with a responsive torque sensor, but that motor can be optioned in either 250-W, 500-W or 1,000-W variants to match buyer need and/or local regulations. Whichever motor augments leg power, a Shimano Alivio nine-speed derailleur is included for ride flexibility.

The ebike is built around 6061 aluminum alloy frame with a relaxed touring geometry that's available in three size options, and includes a rear rack for a payload capacity of 150 kg (330+ lb).

It can roll on 27.5- or 29-inch wheels wrapped in mountainbike tires, with an appropriately proportioned Rockshox suspension fork offering 130 or 150 mm of travel, respectively. Stopping power comes courtesy of Tektro HD E730 four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 203-mm rotors. And front and rear lighting are available as optional extras.

Frey ebikes sit at the middle-to-higher end of the ebike market, but the Runner is the first model to ride with a hub drive rather than mid-mount motor, which has allowed the company to shave quite a few dollars off the starting price. This new model displaces the Savannah series' previous entry-level hybrid – which costs US$3,290 – and rolls with a starting price of $2,580 for the first 300 models sold, before rising to $2,880.

Product page: Frey Savannah Hybrid Runner (via Electrek)

