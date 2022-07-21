Frey Bike goes on tour with big-battery Runner ebike

Hot on the heels of the trail-ready Liberty Ultra CC Fat, high-end eMTB maker Frey Bike has launched into the touring ebike space with the Savannah Hybrid Runner, which boasts a 1-kWh battery for up to 200 km of per-charge range and can be had with a 1,000-watt Bafang hub motor.

The new member of the Chinese company's Savannah city bike series has been designed for commuting, bike-packing or touring, and comes with a generous 48-V/21-Ah (1,008-Wh) downtube-integrated battery for extended between-charge trips. Frey reckons that this will translate to between 100 and 200 km (62.1 - 124.2 miles) of per-charge range, depending on riding style and terrain.

Pedal assist is provide by a Bafang rear-hub motor that's paired with a responsive torque sensor, but that motor can be optioned in either 250-W, 500-W or 1,000-W variants to match buyer need and/or local regulations. Whichever motor augments leg power, a Shimano Alivio nine-speed derailleur is included for ride flexibility.

The ebike is built around 6061 aluminum alloy frame with a relaxed touring geometry that's available in three size options, and includes a rear rack for a payload capacity of 150 kg (330+ lb).

The Savannah Runner boasts up to 1,000 watts of rear-hub power plus a generous 1-kWh frame-integrated battery for between 100 and 200 km of pedal assist Frey Bike

It can roll on 27.5- or 29-inch wheels wrapped in mountainbike tires, with an appropriately proportioned Rockshox suspension fork offering 130 or 150 mm of travel, respectively. Stopping power comes courtesy of Tektro HD E730 four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 203-mm rotors. And front and rear lighting are available as optional extras.

Frey ebikes sit at the middle-to-higher end of the ebike market, but the Runner is the first model to ride with a hub drive rather than mid-mount motor, which has allowed the company to shave quite a few dollars off the starting price. This new model displaces the Savannah series' previous entry-level hybrid – which costs US$3,290 – and rolls with a starting price of $2,580 for the first 300 models sold, before rising to $2,880.

Product page: Frey Savannah Hybrid Runner (via Electrek)