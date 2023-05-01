Gamel turn-indicator bike helmet uses head-tilts instead of a remote

Bike helmets with built-in LED turn indicators may be kinda cool, but most of them are activated via a handlebar-mounted remote control. The Gamel helmet is different, in that its indicators are triggered by the tilting of your head.

Developed by a Parisian startup of the same name, the Gamel is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

The device has a strip of white LEDs in front, along with a strip of red/amber LEDs in the back. Needless to say, the strip in front serves as a headlight. The one in the rear functions not only as a tail light, but also as an accelerometer-activated brake light and as the turn indicator display.

The latter is activated simply by purposefully tilting your head to the side in which you plan to turn. Doing so will cause the LEDs on that side of the strip to start sequentially flashing amber. A beeping sound will also let you know that the indicator has indeed been activated, and it will cease when the LEDs automatically stop signaling.

The Gamel has a polycarbonate shell, an expanded polystyrene liner, and a total of five air vents Gamel Helmets

The helmet itself reportedly tips the scales at 360 grams (12.7 oz), meets international safety standards, has a Fidlock quick-release magnetic chin-strap buckle, and should be good for up to 10 hours of lighting use per 3-hour charge of its lithium-ion battery.

In a battery-saving measure, the helmet's electronics automatically shut off if no movement of any kind is detected for at least three minutes. Those components are IP55 water-resistant, meaning they can withstand low-pressure water jets from any direction.

Assuming the Gamel helmet reaches production, a pledge of €149 (about US$164) will get you one in a color choice of cream, black, navy blue or khaki. The planned retail price is 40% higher.

You can see the helmet in use, in the video below. Cyclists who want to add tilt-activated turn indicators to their existing helmet might be interested in the successfully Kickstarted ticc device.

Gamel Helmets

Sources: Kickstarter, Gamel Helmets

