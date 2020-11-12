ticc turn indicator is triggered by tilts of a cyclist's head

While there are now a multitude of bicycle LED turn indicators on the market, most of them require riders to press buttons on a handlebar unit. Intended to make things simpler and safer, the ticc device is instead activated via head-tilts.

Developed by a group of Barcelona-based entrepreneurs, ticc is a waterproof disc-shaped gadget with a ring of RGB LEDs around its perimeter. It quickly pops on and off the back of a third-party helmet using a neodymium magnetic mount.

In ticc's default mode, all of its LEDs glow red like those of a standard tail light. When the user purposefully tilts their head to one side or the other, though, the LEDs on that side of the device start sequentially flashing green, indicating the direction of an upcoming turn.

The planned final version of ticc will be slimmer and sleeker ticc

In order to let the rider know that it's indeed been activated, ticc also beeps as it flashes – it beeps in a different tone for each side. The beeping and flashing continue until cancelled by a head-tilt to the opposite side. There's additionally a brake light mode, in which all the LEDs brightly flash red when activated by a forward tilt of the head.

The device puts out 60 lumens, has a viewing angle of 180 degrees, and is charged via a USB cable. While charging, its battery level is indicated by the number of LEDs that are illuminated.

Should you be interested, ticc is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of €49 (about US$58) will get you one. The planned retail price is €99 ($117). Hopefully it will do better than Bigo – it was another head-tilt-activated LED turn indicator, but it didn't reach its Kickstarter goal.

You can see ticc in use, in the following video.

Sources: Kickstarter, ticc