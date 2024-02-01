Gocycle enters new territory with CXi family cargo ebikes

Back in October 2023, folding urban ebike maker Gocycle teased "a complete lifestyle upgrade for parents, grandparents, kids, pet lovers and stuff haulers across the globe" with an upcoming entry into the cargo bike space. Now the CXi and CX+ have officially launched.

The idea for the first Gocycle began in 2002, when the company founder tapped into experience gained working for McLaren to form an idea for a lightweight folding ebike like no other. The G1 launched in Europe in 2009, when we called it "one of the most compelling examples of urban transportation we've seen in recent times."

In a market now flooded with folding ebikes, Gocycle's family still stands out. And that design language flows into the company's entry into the cargo ebike market.

"Entering the cargo e-bike scene is a bold move for Gocycle, expanding our product family into uncharted territory," said company founder and designer Richard Thorpe. "We’ve focused on our core values of lightweight and portability – addressing a vital gap in the market, especially for customers turned off by cumbersome and heavy cargo bikes.

"We’ve stayed true to our OneDesignDNA philosophy, preserving a cohesive design language and sleek identity across all our products. Instantly recognizable as a Gocycle, the all new CXi employs Gocycle’s core patented innovations such as our side-mounted Pitstopwheels, Gocycle’s F1-inspired monocoque chassis, enclosed Cleandrive drivetrain and internal cabling."

The FloFit handlebar boasts adjustable reach, height and grip angle Gocycle

The CXi and CX+ are essentially the same ebike, but the latter sports a newly-designed FloFit Handlebar that promises "a quantum leap in rider ergonomics and comfort."

The bar's patent-pending design is reported to allow for adjustments to be made to the reach, height and grip angle to adapt to upright or forward stance, while also providing "multiple hand positions and fingertip controls." At-a-glance ebike info is available via the dash, and an optional Quad-Lock phone mount can also host a handset for such things as ride navigation and access to the companion mobile app.

The FloFit handlebar boasts adjustable reach, height and grip angle Gocycle

Elsewhere, the cargo ebikes are each built around a hydro-formed 6061 T6 front frame and carbon fiber rear frame in an extended configuration that Gocycle is calling the WingPillar Frame, which has been tested for hauling up to 480 lb (220 kg) in total, with the rear rack MIK-compatible for accessories and seating. The platform can also be optioned in cherry or teak. The bike itself tips the scales at 51 lb (23 kg), and of course folds down to 46.5 x 15.75 x 30.75 in (1,180 x 400 x 780 mm) for between-ride transport or storage.

The company's own 500-W front-hub motor provides pedal-assist to 20 mph in the US or 25 km/h in Europe (from a 250-W version), with a torque sensor at the bracket for a natural, responsive ride, and a five-speed Shimano Nexus geared hub with a Gates CDX Carbon Belt Drive and electronic predictive shifting.

The CXi and CX+ cargo ebikes each collapse down to 46.5 x 15.75 x 30.75 inches Gocycle

A 375-Wh battery is reported good for a per-charge range of up to 50 miles (80 km). The side-mounted five-spoke carbon fiber Pitstopwheels are wrapped in Schwalbe 20-inch tires, there's internal cabling for smooth lines, a daylight-running "light pipe" headlight helps with visibility in traffic, and the hydraulic disc brakes come with protective covers.

Both models are up for pre-order now in a choice of six colors, with a refundable deposit of US$499 securing your place in the production queue. The final cost of the CXi is $6,999, while the CX+ comes in at $7,999. Deliveries are expected to start from September.

As for future plans for its existing models – "In the years ahead, we’ll be expanding the G4 Gocycle range with additional new models across diverse market segments including – both non-folding and non-electric," revealed Thorpe.

Product page: Gocycle CXi/CX+