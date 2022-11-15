Metro CX step-through ebike designed for exploring the city

Whether folks are looking for a greener, cheaper last-mile trip to work or just want to get around without being punished by hills, ebikes are proving a popular choice. The latest Class 2 model from Canada's iGo is a step-through commuter called the Metro CX.

The Metro CX is built around a durable 6061 aluminum step-through frame in one size and one color option (black), with cables routed internally, a handy rear rack for hauling gear in optional panniers or strapped on with included bungees, and mounts on the seat tube for a water bottle cage.

The ebike is powered by a thin and quiet 500-W geared rear-hub motor (900 watts peak) for up to 48 Nm (35.4 lb.ft) of torque. Nine levels of pedal assist allow riders to choose exactly how much effort they want to put in to get where they need to be – opting for minimal assistance to get a better workout or maximum assist to arrive at the office sweat-free. There's also a thumb throttle included for an effortless push up inclines and an 8-speed Shimano Altus gearset for flexible ride options.

A 48-V/482-Wh downtube battery offers for up to 50 km (32 miles) of per-charge riding, and can be removed for charging indoors.

The Metro CX features a lockout suspension fork with 70 mm of travel that should help smooth out uneven or neglected city surfaces, it rolls on 27.5-inch dual-wall alloy rims wrapped in 1.95-inch-wide Chaoyang tires, and stopping power is provided by Tektro disc brakes with 180-mm rotors plus motor cut-off at the levers.

Elsewhere, the overall ebike weight is 22.6 kg (~50 lb) and the maximum load, including the rider, is 100 kg (220 lb). There's a low-ride handlebar with ergo grips mounted to an adjustable stem, a backlit LCD display for at-a-glace battery status, speed, distance and assist level selection, and integrated LED lighting front and back. Full fenders make for less splash while rolling on the wet, and a kickstand is included for parking up.

iGo says that "maximum versatility meets maximum value" in the Metro CX, which adds up to an appealing price of CAD 1,999.99 (about US$1,500). It's available now direct from the company. The promo video below has more.

iGO Metro CX - City / Commuter eBike

