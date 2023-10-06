Nukeproof unleashes enduro ebikes powered by SRAM Eagle Powertrain

Last week, SRAM announced a new ebike system rocking a Brose motor and auto shifting technology. Now Nukeproof has launched its first models to include the Eagle Powertrain, the Megawatt Carbon RS and Pro enduro ebikes.

Rather than designing and producing an ebike motor from scratch, SRAM partnered with Brose for 680 watts of peak power and 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque on tap, along with either a 630-Wh or 720-Wh battery, plus a 250-Wh range extender. However, Auto Shift and Coast Shift are perhaps the most interesting features here.

The system's software analyzes data from onboard sensors and automatically selects the appropriate gear based on wheel cadence and rider input power at the pedals, switching cogs no matter how much work the motor is doing to assist. The setup can even change gear when the rider isn't pedaling, using the motor to turn the chain independently of the cranks and using the speed sensor to select the appropriate gear.

The Eagle Powertrain also offers wireless control of other components in the AXS ecosystem using handlebar-mounted Pod Controllers. Bike manufacturers Propain, GasGas, Transition and Nukeproof were announced as the first to make use of the system – with the Megawatt Carbon enduro ebikes from Nukeproof now detailed.

The Megawatt Carbon rides with full RockShox suspension and 2.4-inch-wide Continental tires Nukeproof

"The newest edition to Nukeproof's race proven e-enduro bikes and developed in tandem with the cutting-edge new SRAM Eagle Powertrain, its a bike Nukeproof couldn't be more proud of combining the latest and greatest in eMTB technology wrapped in a carbon frame designed ready for the trails and race tracks," said the company is a blog post.

As the name suggests, both models are built around a custom UD carbon-fiber monocoque frame, which is available in five sizes. They each sport a 250-W mid-drive motor that comes with two power modes – Range offers 30% assistance up to a peak power of 500 watts, while Rally bumps assistance up to 85% at a peak of 680 watts (tweaking is possible through the SRAM AXS mobile app). A removable 720-Wh battery is mounted low inside the downtube, with the battery cover to the bottom doubling as storage for tools.

The AXS Bridge Display on the top tube shows key ride data Nukeproof

The RS flavor rides out with a price tag of US$10,899, and weighs in at 24.3 kg (53.5 lb). It features a carbon handlebar, an enduro saddle on a RockShox Reverb AXS dropper post, a 12-speed SRAM X0 AXS derailleur, and full squish in the shape of a RockShox Zeb Ultimate suspension fork with 170 mm of travel and a RockShox Vivid Ultimate shock.

The eMTB rolls on a 29-inch Horizon Pro wheel wearing a Continental Kryptotal Downhill Super-Soft tire to the front and a 27.5-incher with a Soft tire out back. Stopping power comes courtesy of SRAM Code RSC brakes with a 220-mm rotor in front and 200 mm at the rear.

The Megawatt Carbon is available in two configurations: the RS and Pro (shown) Nukeproof

The Pro variant comes in at $9,899, and tips the scales at 24 kg (52.9 lb). Nukeproof has included a Rockshox Zeb Select+ fork matched with a Vivid Select+ shock, Horizon V2 wheelset in the same mullet configuration as the RS model, and SRAM G2 RE brakes.

The Megawatt Carbon with SRAM Eagle Powertrain models are available to order through select retailers now. The video below has more.

Nukeproof Megawatt Carbon x SRAM: Behind The Design

Product page: Nukeproof Megawatt Carbon