Okai confirms 2023 US release for slick-looking commuter ebike

Among a bunch of e-mobility solutions on show at Okai's CES 2023 booth last week were the slick-looking EB60 commuter ebike that's pegged for US availability later this year, along with the company's first eMTB – the very limited EB20.

The EB60 made its trade show debut at Eurobike 2022 in Frankfurt, but was on show more recently at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, with Okai confirming availability in the US following its European launch in May. At this time, the company is keeping pricing close to its chest (it's Stride commuter model launched last year at US$1,599).

The smooth-lined ebike will be available with a step-through frame to suit riders from 5 ft to 6.2 ft (1.55 - 1.9 m) in height or a step-over variant with an open-diamond design for those who are 5.4 ft to 6.2 ft (1.65 - 1.9 m). Either way, the frame is fashioned from aircraft-grade aluminum, and available in black or white.

Since Okai is planning to launch in both European and American markets, the company has selected a 250-W rear-hub motor (500 W peak) – probably Bafang – with a belt-drive setup (there's no mention of hub gears at this point) and torque sensing for more response at the pedals. Of course this also means that the ebike is limited to an EU-friendly pedal-assist speed of 15.5 mph (25 km/h) and there's no throttle.

The EB60 commuter will be available in step-through and step-over models from May in Europe, followed by the US later in the year Okai

The downtube is home to a 36-V/9-Ah battery that's reckoned good for up to 43.5 miles (70 km) of per-charge riding, which isn't a huge range but should be enough for most daily commutes. The EB60 rolls on 27.5-inch wheels wrapped in Kenda Kapture tires, and stopping power is provided by disc braking front and back.

Elsewhere, the ebike benefits from a color LED display on the handlebar stem, integrated lighting, a side kickstand and full fenders, an IoT anti-theft system that likely works with a paired smartphone and obstacle-detection technology, though we'll have to wait until launch to find out more about that.

Okai has also confirmed the US release of its first eMTB, the EB20, albeit on a very limited basis (and again, no pricing has been revealed). The company told us that the off-roader has an initial production run of just 15 units, with subsequent builds available upon request.

The carbon-framed EB20 eMTB is being produced in very limited numbers, and can be had in all black, gray gradient (shown) or blue gradient Okai

The latest specs sheet reveals an automotive-grade carbon fiber frame that accommodates trail riders from 5.4 ft to 6.4 ft in height (1.65 - 1.95 m), and contributes to an overall net weight of just 66 lb (29.9 kg). The LED strip lighting on the top tube can be color customized by the rider if desired.

Power comes from a 750-W Bafang mid-mount motor that peaks at 1,200 watts for a massive 160 Nm (118 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h). This gets its juice from a removable 48-V/14.7-Ah battery with up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of riding range.

As mentioned in our CES 2022 coverage, the eMTB comes with full Suntour squish, 29-inch wheels wearing CST Patrol tires, hydraulic brakes, and mechanical gears for flexibility. It's being offered in all black, blue gradient or gray gradient.

Source: Okai