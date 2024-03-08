Orbea aims to get urban riders from A to B in premium Spanish style

An eye-catching new urban ebike named Diem has hit the road in Basque country and beyond, leveraging almost a century of high-end manufacturing know-how from renowned European premium bike maker Orbea.

The Spanish firm was founded in 1840 as a firearms manufacturer, but didn't start designing and making bikes until the 1930s, when the company also began fielding riders in the Tour de France. The family business changed hands in the late 1960s and became an employee-owned cooperative, returning to road racing in the mid 80s while also heading off the beaten track and into the mountainbike space.

Now reported to be Spain's largest bicycle maker, its first ebike was introduced at Madrid's Unibike trade show in 2016 followed by an eMTB in 2019. We've seen a few notable models since, including the Rise family and updates to the Wild rides.

Now under the mantra "A to B should be a pleasure, not a chore" the storied cooperative is pedaling into the commuter market with a series that has us trying really hard to resist the urge to speak Latin or listen to Metallica.

The Diamond Glide frame is reported to have enough flex to smooth out daily bumps without the need for integrated suspension Orbea

Described as a "trusty partner that brings a touch of class to the day-to-day," the new Diem urban ebike has only a passing relation to the carbon-framed flat bar road bike of the same name from around 15 years ago, but is equally attractive – featuring a striking hydroformed aluminum frame with high-polish welds and internal cable routing for smooth elegance.

A steep slope to the top tube allows for easier access, and there's a USB-C port at the top of the stem for charging a phone while you ride. Like many commuter ebikes, the Diem lacks built-in squish, but Orbea says that the frame's patented Diamond Glide design allows it to flex vertically for bump absorption, while an all-carbon fork and puncture-resistant wide Vittoria tires should also help soak up uneven terrain.

A MIK-compatible rear rack and front basket are included in the ticket price Orbea

Other swanky features include integrated wraparound lighting in the head tube, with auto on/off depending on ambient conditions, plus a Supernova headlight (which can be optioned as dual-beam) in the handlebar and a braking tail-light incorporated in the rear fender.

There's a MIK-ready alloy rack to the rear and an aluminum front basket is included too, for hauling up to 30 kg (66 lb) of cargo between them. And if that's not enough, the bike can be optioned with an adapter compatible with Thule, Burley, Croozer and Hamax trailers as well. The ebike also comes with a hidden cubby hole for popping an AirTag or other tracker to ensure you always know where it is.

The series-topping Diem 10 model offers pedal-assist up to 20 mph (or 25 km/h in Europe) from a Shimano EP801 mid-drive motor, with a simple LED lighting setup showing power level. But the rider can mount a smartphone running the companion app to the included SP Connect handlebar mount for more detailed data.

The Diem 10 sports a Shimano EP801 mid-drive motor, while the other two models in the series each come with an EP600 Orbea

A proprietary 630-Wh battery is sealed within the frame "making it impossible to steal and allowing for better looking, slimmer frames" and is reckoned good for around 150 km (93 miles) – or up to nine hours – of per-charge range. A 252-Wh range extender can be added as an optional extra.

The bike sports a clean and quiet Gates CDX carbon belt drive and Enviolo Automatiq CVT shifting hub, for a ride that's "always in the perfect gear" while offering the promise of low-maintenance ownership. Unusually for a commuter, Orbea has also included a dropper seatpost for flexibility.

The Diem 10 leads a pack of three new urban e-rides from Orbea, and is available now for US$5,599. That is perhaps on the high side for today's market, but Orbea's use of quality components combined with a "clever frame design" and included accessories that other makers might list as extras, could serve to ease some of the discomfort of parting with that sizeable wad of cash.

The Diem 20 shares many of the flagship specs, but features an EP600 motor, a rear hub with five internal gears and lower-spec brakes, and therefore comes in at a thousand bucks cheaper. The $3,899 Diem 30 model rolls with a chain drive, 9-speed gearset and "highly optimized" 540-Wh battery for up to 120 km of per-charge assisted riding.

Product page: Orbea Diem