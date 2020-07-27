Peugeot's Crossover ebikes ride urban roads and weekend trail adventures

Peugeot has released a bunch of new electric crossovers, but they're not SUVs. The Crossover ebikes are built for road and trail, feature Bosch motors, per charge battery range of 110 km, grippy thick tires, and either front or full suspension.

The French lion has quite a history in bicycle manufacture, mass producing its first Penny Farthing model in 1886, chopping off its bike division into its own entity in 1926, clocking up 500 models by the mid 1970s, adding a world record speed of 212 km/h to its trophy cabinet in 1998, and introducing its first ebike in late 2009.

The latest additions to the electric-assist portfolio are the eT01 Crossover D9, D10 and FS models. The D9 can be had with a small, medium or large 6061 T6 hydroformed aluminum stepover or mid-step frame – or Sport and Mixt, as Peugeot calls them – and doesn't come with lights, mudguards or a cargo rack. It features a Bosch Active Line mid-mounted motor, and Bosch PowerTube 400-Wh frame-integrated, removable battery for up to 110 km (68 mi) of per charge range.

The eT01 D9 Crossover rocks a Bosch Active Line motor and 400-Wh PowerTube combination Peugeot Cycles

Elsewhere, the Suntour hydraulic fork offers 75-mm of travel, Shimano is responsible for the shifter, derailleur, brakes and cassette, and the aluminum rims are wrapped in 29-inch Hutchinson Python 2 tires that rock spikes on their sides for improved grip on any surface. This model is priced at €2,499 (about US$2,930).

The D10 Equipped shares much of the D9's feature set, but comes complete with front and rear LED lighting, mudguards, kickstand and a cargo rack. Its electric components get a bump up to a Bosch Performance CX motor for 63 Nm (46.5 lb-ft) of torque, and a 500-Wh PowerTube battery, though per charge range remains at 110 km. It rolls on 27.5-inch Python 2 tires. This one comes in at €3,299 ($3,970).

The eT01 D10 Crossover features a Bosch Performance CX motor, 500-Wh Bosch battery, and is equipped with LED lights, mudguards, kickstand and cargo rack Peugeot Cycles

The two FS models come with a "Sport" frame only, and offer full suspension for smoothing out the bumps. The standard ebike features a Bosch Active Line motor and 400-Wh PowerTube battery combination, the rear suspension offers 80 mm of travel, while the fork is good for 75 mm, and its rims get 29-inch Python 2 tires. This model will set you back €3,299.

The eT01 Crossover FS comes with front and rear suspension Peugeot Cycles

The Equipped variant gets a Performance Line motor for 60 Nm (44 lb-ft) of torque, a 500-Wh PowerTube battery, rides on 27.5-inch tires, and is supplied with lights, mudguards, kickstand and cargo rack for €3,999 ($4,690).

The new Crossover ebikes are on sale now from Peugeot or its dealer network.

Source: Peugeot