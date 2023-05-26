Porsche hits the trail with full-squish carbon-framed Performance ebikes

Porsche has partnered with German bike maker Rotwild to launch two new full-suspension Performance versions of its Cross ebike that was released back in 2021, promising a "thrilling experience both downhill and uphill."

The new trail-hungry eBike Cross Performance and the eBike Cross Performance EXC models are essentially the same, but the latter is made to order and available with custom paintwork in six select color options, and therefore commands a higher price tag.

Powering the ride is a 250-W Shimano EP-801 mid-drive e-MTB motor that produces max torque of 85 Nm (62.7 lb.ft) and offers three pedal-assist levels via one app-controlled profile, while another brings a Fine Tune Mode to the party for the chance to tweak up to 15 support parameters. The Shimano setup is completed by a 630-Wh downtube battery.

The Performance ebikes each come with a 12-speed Shimano XT Di2 rear derailleur, and an Auto Shift system is on call for, well, automatic gear changes depending on cadence, torque and speed, plus there's a Free Shift setup that allows for gear changes without pedaling.

The eBike Cross Performance EXC edition is built to order and is available in six custom finishes Porsche

The carbon frame – in three sizes – is said to take design inspiration from the sloping roofline of the Porsche 911 and Taycan cars, each ebike rolls with Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Carbon wheels wrapped in Continental CrossKing tires, there's a Fox 34 Float Factory suspension fork for 120 mm of travel and a Fox Float DPS Factory air shock out back that offers 100 mm of travel, and stopping power is provided by Magura MT7 four-piston hydraulic braking.

The eBike Cross Performance ebike has a suitably Porsche-like recommended retail price of US$14,250 (ouch), while the EXC edition comes in at $15,350 (double ouch). Both models are on sale now.

The existing Sport and Cross ebikes have also been treated to an upgrade to the Shimano EP-801 drive system, with the Sport model also gaining a Shimano XT Di1 12-speed derailleur with Free Shift.

Source: Porsche