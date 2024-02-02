© 2024 New Atlas
Razor hits the TRL with adult-sized Rambler ebike

By Paul Ridden
February 02, 2024
"The Rambler TRL is perfect for adventures and leisurely cruises where riders may encounter gravel, dirt, uneven or unpaved trail sections, but don’t want to sacrifice comfort or fun," says Razor
"The Rambler TRL is perfect for adventures and leisurely cruises where riders may encounter gravel, dirt, uneven or unpaved trail sections, but don’t want to sacrifice comfort or fun," says Razor
"The Rambler TRL is perfect for adventures and leisurely cruises where riders may encounter gravel, dirt, uneven or unpaved trail sections, but don’t want to sacrifice comfort or fun," says Razor
"The Rambler TRL is perfect for adventures and leisurely cruises where riders may encounter gravel, dirt, uneven or unpaved trail sections, but don’t want to sacrifice comfort or fun," says Razor
Lockout air-suspension fork should help smooth out some of the off-road bumps
Lockout air-suspension fork should help smooth out some of the off-road bumps
The 750-W hub motor offers pedal-assist or twist throttle to 19.9 mph
The 750-W hub motor offers pedal-assist or twist throttle to 19.9 mph
The Rambler TRL joins the similarly-sized Rambler 20 urban ebike in Razor's retro-styled ebike family, along with the Rambler 16 and Rambler 12 models for kids
The Rambler TRL joins the similarly-sized Rambler 20 urban ebike in Razor's retro-styled ebike family, along with the Rambler 16 and Rambler 12 models for kids
For more than two decades, Razor has been helping kids young or old to roll around town on kickscooters, hoverboards, go-karts and electric rides. Now the company has added an adult-sized all-terrain ebike to its Rambler roster.

"The Rambler line delivers on the specialty trend of retro cruiser ebikes at a price the everyday person can afford," said Razor USA's Ian Desberg. "The Rambler TRL is especially great because it boasts the same features as bikes twice its price. The added 48V/750W powertrain and off-road specification make for a thrilling ride."

The single-speed Class 2 ebike is designed to take on gravel, dirt, trails and tracks as well as urban streets, and sits beside the Rambler 20, 16 and 12 models for younger riders in the Razor range.

It's built around a retro tube-steel frame, and features a 750-W rear-hub motor for five levels of pedal-assist or twist throttle up to 19.9 mph (32 km/h).

Rider comfort is catered for by a quilted contoured bench-style seat, under which hangs the ebike's 46.8-V UL 2771-tested Li-ion battery pack for a relatively low per-charge range of 16.6 miles (26.7 km) when compared to similarly-styled models from the likes of Juiced, Engwe and Eunorau.

Razor has included an adjustable lockout suspension fork for absorbing some of the rough, which works with 20-inch rims wearing knobby pneumatic tires. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes.

The retro-styled ebike is rated to carry up to 220 lb (100 kg), including the rider, sports a digital display for quick-look speed, power level and remaining charge, and comes with integrated LED lighting that includes a headlight wrapped in a moto-like cowl.

The Rambler TRL is available now for a suggested retail price of US$1,299.99. The video below has more.

Razor Rambler TRL: Your Ticket to Electric Adventure

Product page: Razor Rambler TRL

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

