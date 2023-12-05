Juiced rides out second-generation moped-style Scrambler ebike

We've seen a number of ebikes that are more moto than bike, and when Juiced Bikes crowdfunded the Scrambler back in 2018, it was pitched as the "best electric motorbike on the market." Now that model has entered its second generation.

The 2018 Indiegogo campaign for the original Scrambler raised in excess of a million bucks and launched a brand that's been pumping out powerful moped-styled ebikes like the HyperScrambler and Scorpion ever since. With the X2, the company evolves the model that "captured the hearts of enthusiasts and backers alike" five years ago.

The updates begin with a 1,000-W Bafang hub motor that peaks at 1,300 watts for pedal-assist over seven power levels up to 28 mph (45 km/h), though the ebike ships as a 20-mph Class 2 ride. A Race Track mode is included too, for use on non-public roads, where "the top speed will be limited only by the power available to the motor."

The Scrambler X2 features a Race Track mode that unlocks the motor for off-road thrills Juiced Bikes

There's 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque on tap, and though the ebike does sport a cadence sensor as opposed to the usually more responsive torque sensor, Juiced reckons that it's super sensitive so riders shouldn't experience any lag at the pedal. An active cruise control feature locks in any speed below 20 mph, a 7-speed gearset is available, plus there's twist throttle up to 20 mph when you need it.

Juiced has included an updated 52-V-15-Ah battery that's certified to UL 2771 safety standards. This removable unit offers a per-charge range of 55 miles (88.5 km) or more, depending on rider style and terrain, though economy riding could eke out up to 80 miles in Class 2 mode.

Elsewhere, the X2 is built around a retro-style aluminum frame with a hydraulic suspension fork, rolls on 20-inch wheels wearing 4-inch-wide knobby Kenda off-road tires for adventures off the beaten track while being "stylish enough to break necks on the street," and comes with dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes for reliable stopping power.

The Scrambler X2's custom padded seat has room enough for two at a squeeze Juiced Bikes

A long padded seat makes for single-person comfort or rider-plus-passenger convenience, with the ebike rated to haul up to 300 lb (136 kg) in total. Daytime visibility in traffic and night-time rides are helped along by a 2,000-lumen moto-style headlight and LED braking tail-light. And fenders, a custom rear rack, mirrors, alarm system and horn are all listed as optional.

The Scrambler X2 has a list price of US$1,899, but is currently available with a $400 discount.

Product page Juiced Scrambler X2 (via Electrek)