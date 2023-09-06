Juiced Bikes ups the motor power for Scorpion X2 moped-style ebike

California's Juiced Bikes launched the first half ebike/half moped Scorpion back in 2019, and treated it to a performance upgrade in 2021. Now the company has returned to the off-road-capable X platform to boost the hub motor up to 1-kW.

Like its predecessors, the Scorpion X2 off-road-capable urban commuter is built around an aluminum step-through frame rocking an oversized padded seat. This sports a rear rack that's rated to haul up to 50 lb (22.68 kg), while the whole thing is able to carry up to 300 lb (136 kg) in total.

Powering the ride is a 1,000-W geared Bafang hub motor that peaks at 1,300 watts for pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h) out of the box, which can be unlocked to a top PAS speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) and 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of peak torque. A twist throttle is included for up to 20 mph of pedal-free rolling, and the specs show that the X2 can be optioned with a 35-A controller to bump motor power up to 1,800 watts of peak output for a Race Track PAS/throttle mode up to 30 mph.

The 52-V/15.6-Ah downtube battery is reported good for more than 55 miles of pedal-assisted riding per charge Juiced Bikes

The bottom bracket is home to a cadence sensor rather than the more responsive torque sensor, there's a handy cruise control function to lock in any speed below 20 mph, and a 7-speed drivetrain is included for more flexible ride options. And a removable 811.2-Wh UL 2271-certified battery is mounted to the downtube for more than 55 miles (88.5 km) of per-charge range.

Absorbing bumps along the way is the job of dual suspension comprising a hydraulic lockout fork and a dual rear shocks, assisted by 20-inch double-wall aluminum rims wearing 4-inch-wide puncture-resistant knobby tires from Kenda. Stopping power shapes up as dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

The Scorpion X2 features a 5-inch moto-style headlight, dual suspension, a rear cargo rack and a step-through frame Juiced Bikes

Elsewhere, the X2 features a back-illuminated LCD display with three buttons for adjusting PAS levels and menu control. There's a USB port for topping up mobile gadgetry while out and about. Daytime visibility or after-dark fun is helped along by a moto-style 2,000-lumen LED headlight plus a LED braking tail-light. The ebike also ships with full aluminum fenders to help stop debris and splashes.

The Scorpion X2 is up for pre-order now at US$1,499, with shipping expected to start toward the end of this month.

Product page: Juiced Bikes Scorpion X2