Moped-style ebike can be optioned with three batteries for 220-mile range

By Paul Ridden
April 05, 2023
In triple-battery configuration, the Eunorau Flash ebike/moped hybrid has a reported per-charge pedal-assist range of up to 220 miles
The Eunorau Flash comes with a single 832-Wh battery as standard, but a 1,092-Wh "fuel tank" battery can be optioned in, plus an 884-Wh downtube battery
The Eunorau Flash can be had with a rear-hub motor, with all-wheel-drive or with a mid-mount motor (shown)
Three model variants are available as Indiegogo perks: the rear-hub-motor Flash Lite, the dual-motor Flash AWD or the full-suspension, mid-motor Flash
The Eunorau Flash rolls on 20-inch wheels wearing 4-inch E-Moped tires
With up to 220 miles of riding potentially available from the three-battery configuration, Flash users can enjoy extended adventures on city roads and beyond
We've seen a bunch of moto-inspired ebikes/e-mopeds launched recently, including models from Engwe, Splach and most recently from Super73, but the latest offering from Eunorau could leave them all in the dust courtesy of a triple-battery configuration that rides for 220 miles.

As with Eunorau's Defender S and D6, the Flash ebike/moped hybrid has launched on Indiegogo to drum up interest and raise production funds. And there are a number of interesting configuration options and add-ons being made available.

First up, the motor. One model offering sports a 750-W rear-hub motor for 92 Nm (67.8 lb.ft) of torque, or a 1,500-W all-wheel-drive option is available made up of two 750-W hub motors capable of producing 184 Nm (135.7 lb.ft) of torque, or you could plump for a 1,000-W mid-drive motor with responsive torque sensing for 220 Nm (162 lb.ft) of torque.

By default, the Flash comes with a single 52-V/16-Ah battery pack under the seat, but a 52-V/21-Ah "fuel-tank" pack can be added for double the per-charge range, or an optional third (52-V/17-Ah) pack can be mounted to the downtube for a combined total of up to 220 miles (354 km) of pedal-assist before needing to plug in, or 110 miles (180 km) on throttle only.

With up to 220 miles of riding potentially available from the three-battery configuration, Flash users can enjoy extended adventures on city roads and beyond

The aluminum frame is available with suspension fork only or dual shocks at the back as well, depending on selected configuration, and can accommodate riders between 5.18 and 6.3 ft (1.58 - 1.93 m) in height. Maximum weight capacity is reported to be 440 lb (199.5 kg), and racks/baskets can be optioned in for hauling cargo.

The Flash rolls on 20-inch wheels wrapped in chunky CST Scout E-Moped tires, stopping power is provided by four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and motor cut-off, there's an integrated headlight and braking tail-light, and a plush padded seat big enough for two. A full color display is mounted mid-handlebar for ebike status and ride info, with more data available via the companion mobile app.

Indiegogo perks for the rear-hub Flash Lite model start at US$1,499, the AWD version bumps that up to $1,699, and the mid-drive ebike comes in at $1,899. All perk levels include a single battery pack as standard, with the additional units available as optional extras along with add-ons like racks and baskets, fenders and foot plates for a passenger.

The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start in August. The video below has more.

Introducing the Eunorau Flash - The Ultimate Electric Bike for Long Range Adventures! 🚴‍♂️🔋

Source: Eunorau

