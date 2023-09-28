REI Co-op electrifies the trails with DRT e.31 eMTB

Seattle-based outdoor retailer REI has revealed the first in-house electric mountain bike under its Co-op Cycles brand. Essentially a motor-packing version of its DRT 3.1 mountain bike, the eMTB taps into Bosch power, comes with full squish and is available in five frame sizes.

"Experiencing the thrill of the ride on an e-bike is exhilarating, and we are pleased to introduce an all-around, high-performance, eMTB option for our customers," said VP of REI Co-op Brands, Isabelle Portilla. "We know ebikes help more people get out and ride or get back into riding. This bike’s selection of high-end components and pedal power, combined with REI’s included maintenance support, offers tremendous value to riders so they can focus on having a blast on the trails."

The DRT e.31 features a Bosch Performance Line CX mid-drive motor for 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque and Class 1 pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h). This is matched to a PowerTube 625 battery that can be removed from the downtube for indoor top-ups, but REI doesn't mention how long riders can expect to tear up trails before needing to find a wall outlet.

The DRT e3.1 sports a Bosch Performance Line CX mid-drive motor for pedal-assist up to 20 mph REI Co-op

There's a SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed gearset for ride flexibility, while the combination on a RockShox Recon Silver RL Solo Air suspension fork with 140 mm of travel and a RockShox Deluxe Select Plus RT rear shock should help absorb some of the bumps.

The aluminum frame is offered in five sizes, there's a riser handlebar on an aluminum stem, and a dropper seatpost can be whipped out of the way when tackling technical sections. The eMTB rolls on either 27.5- or 29-inch double-wall alloy rims (depending on frame size) wrapped in 2.6-inch-wide Kenda Nevegal ebike tires. Four-piston Tektro hydraulic disc brakes provide stopping power.

The DRT e3.1 eMTB tips the scales at 55 lb (25 kg) and is able to support rider/cargo weight of up to 300 lb (136 kg). It's priced at US$4,999, and is available to co-op members only until the end of October – after which it will go on general sale. REI promises coast-to-coast support to customers, including free fixes for flats, a 20% discount on shop services and 12 months of free adjustments (or 2 years for members).

Product page: Co-op DRT e3.1