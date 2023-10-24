Portola folding ebike priced at under a thousand bucks

A month after launching the new Prodigy city bike, San Diego's Ride1Up has added a flexible option for commuters who may need to carry their ride on a train for part of the journey. The firm's first folding ebike is available for just US$995.

Whether you need to hop on a train for your daily commute or drive the car out of town to enjoy a ride in more natural settings, a folding ebike can be a less cumbersome way to do it than hefting a full-sized two-wheeler.

The 59-lb (26.7-kg) Ride1Up Portola is built around a low-step alloy frame that can be folded down to 19 x 29.5 x 33 inches (482.6 x 749.3 x 838.2 mm) for hauling into the carriage or popping in the trunk.

When it's time to ride, pedal-assist is available from a 750-W hub motor that's good for 65 Nm (48 lb.ft) of torque. It ships as a Class 2 ebike but can be unlocked for Class 3 PAS up to 28 mph (45 km/h). There's a thumb throttle when you need it, and a Shimano 8-speed gearset for more flexibility.

The Portola folds for between-ride transport in the trunk of a car or for storage in the train carriage on the commute to work Ride1Up

The Portola can be optioned with a 48-V/10.4-Ah battery for up to 40 miles (64 km) of per-charge range, or with a 48-V/13.4-Ah unit, each removable from the downtube for charging indoors.

Should the rider encounter uneven terrain while out and about, some of the bumps will be soaked up by the suspension fork working with 3-inch-wide "cross-country" tires wrapped around 20-inch double-walled rims. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and motor cut-off.

Two battery options are available: a 499.2-Wh unit and a 643.2-Wh unit Ride1Up

A Connect+ rear rack is rated to haul up to 130 lb (59 kg) of cargo, towards a total capacity of 300 lb for the ebike. A 40-lux LED headlight and braking tail-light help with daylight visibility in traffic or after-dark riding, while alloy fenders keep debris and wet stuff in check. There's also a heavy duty kickstand for stable parking.

For the 10.4-Ah model, Ride1Up has managed to dip under the thousand bucks mark, for a suggested retail price of $995. A bigger battery bumps that up to $1,095. Ride1Up currently has a limited number of each model available with $100 off. Baskets, passenger seating and panniers are available as optional extras.

Product page: Ride1Up Portola