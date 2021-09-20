Harley-Davidson's Serial 1 finally makes Number One ebike available

Last October, Harley-Davidson officially entered the ebike scene with a spin-out company called Serial 1, and built a gorgeous prototype to celebrate. Sadly the subsequent production models lost much of the Number One's retro charm, but the company has now addressed this with a limited run of the original concept – now called the S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE.

The Number One was reported to be based on Harley-Davidson's oldest-known motorcycle, which is on display at the brand's museum in Milwaukee. At the time of last year's big reveal, Serial 1 wasn't giving too much away about the show piece, but now with the production launch of the S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE we can fill in some of those blanks.

Much of the limited-edition ride comes from the MOSH/CITY model, which means that pedal assist comes from a 250-W Brose S-Mag motor and torque sensor. Riders can expect the motor to produce 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque and offer powered help up to 20 mph in the US, and 25 km/h in Europe.

There's a removable 529-Wh Li-ion battery that's integrated into the frame that's reckoned good for "a real-world range of 35-105 miles (56-168 km)." A Gates Carbon belt drive links the crank with the single-speed freewheel hub to the rear, and stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc braking front and back, each with 203-mm rotors.

Piano black paint job, exclusive white tires, retro charm - what's not to like? Serial 1

The ebike boasts the same piano-black gloss paint job on the aluminum frame as the Number One prototype, and comes with a stamped brass shield on the handlebar stem. There's a hand-crafted honey-colored Brooks saddle and matching grips, a Brose display to activate the assist modes and LED headlight (the ebike has frame-integrated tail/brake lights too), and the retro-cool ride comes with exclusive white Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires wrapping 27.5-in alloy rims.

"When Serial 1 launched in October 2020, the first ebike shown to the public was a stunning prototype drawn from the vintage motorcycle that inspired the creation of the Serial 1 ebike brand,” says the company's Aaron Frank. “We are thrilled now to offer a limited edition that so faithfully captures the iconic look and feel of that first prototype, and to use this moment as a springboard to launch our S1 Series that will see even more exclusive and highly-desirable Serial 1 ebike models in the future."

Only 650 models will be made, half available in the US and the rest in Europe, and there's naturally a premium to be paid. Where the MOSH/CTY carries a relatively high price tag of US$3,799, the new limited edition comes in at $5,999. Shipping is expected to start in Q4.

Product page: S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE