Specialized gets the family moving with the Porto LT cargo ebike

Following the launch of two Globe Haul cargo ebikes last year, Specialized is now going premium with a family-focused Porto long-tail model designed for hauling gear, passengers or "whatever else you can think of."

First and foremost, the Porto has been designed to haul a couple of kids to school, the park or just because while leaving the gas-guzzling SUV on the driveway. There's room up front as well as a supplied frame bag for life's necessities, and when the kids aren't onboard it's a capable cargo carrier.

The aluminum cargo frame comes in one size only, but offers a low step-over height and has adjustable seating and handlebar height to suit riders from 1.55 m to 1.95 m in height (5 - 6.4 ft). And despite its long-tail chops, the Porto comes in at about the same length as a large Specialized eMTB, at 2,065 mm (81.3 in), which should make it a relatively easy park.

The Porto is reported to be the only long tail in the world to come with a Garmin radar system Specialized

The proprietary rear rack is compatible with the MIK HD quick-connect interface for mounting such accessories as child seats, safety rails, foot platforms or pegs, a heavy duty cargo base, bags and so on, and also features integrated side pannier mounts. It's rated to haul up to 60 kg (132 lb), plus there's a small rack to the front that includes a couple of bungees for up to 20 kg (44 lb). The bike itself tips the scales at 39.6 kg (87 lb), and is rated to carry a total of 200 kg (~440 lb).

All that weight might make for a challenging ride on a traditional cargo bike, but the Proto benefits from Specialized's own 250-W mid-drive cargo motor for 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist to 25 km/h in Europe (and likely 20 mph in the US, though availability there has yet to be announced).

Ride flexibility shapes up with an Enviolo CVP hub to the rear with a 380% range that's married to a low-maintenance Gates CDX Carbon Drive. The lockable/removable 710-Wh battery is reckoned good for up to five hours of assisted hauling per charge.

The Porto is designed to haul a couple of kids, but its long-tail rear rack and included front rack can carry up to 80 kg of cargo between them Specialized

Naturally being family focused, the cargo ebike ships with "eyes in the back of head" courtesy of an included rear-view mirror and a Garmin radar that notifies the rider when traffic gets too close, with custom data shown on the MasterMind display. That screen/remote is Bluetooth-friendly and can pair with a smartphone running a companion mobile app for motor fine-tuning and deeper dives.

The app even enables a smart control system that will manage battery levels to ensure there's enough juice for the trip ahead, based on input from the rider. When you get where you need to be, you can engage the integrated wheel lock, Turbo system lock and motion sensor alarm so that your precious bike doesn't, erm, wander off without you knowing about it.

Rounding out the key specs, we have a 24-inch rim to the front and a 20-incher at the rear, each sporting 2.8-inch-wide Pathfinder tires, with Tektro four-piston hydraulic brakes with 203-mm rotors providing effective stopping power. A mount to the rear is ready for a bike trailer, daytime visibility in traffic or after-dark hauling is provided by a 500-lumen headlight and braking tail-light, there's a double-leg kickstand for parking stability, and the bike comes with aluminum DryTech fenders.

The Porto features an app-enabled security system comprising a wheel lock and motion sensor alarm Specialized

"With the all-new Porto, the supernatural power of Turbo meets the most thoughtfully refined, family-first cargo bike in its category," said Specialized in a press statement. "It comes standard with the technology, confidence and power to make a bike first lifestyle more comfortable, more convenient, and more elegant than ever before. It’s more than just a luxury ride, it’s the Luxury to Bring it All."

The Porto premium cargo ebike launched today in smoke/black for £5,500 (which converts to around US$7k).

Product page: Porto