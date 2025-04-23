Longtail Duo hauls 485 lb so your car doesn't have to

For those looking to leave the car in the driveway yet still take the kids to school or do the weekly shop, Dutch e-mobility outfit Tenways has added another cargo hauler to its family – following last year's front loader with a longtail model called the Duo.

Initially shown off as a prototype at Eurobike 2024, the Longtail Duo is described as a "smart, practical and safe longtail cargo ebike that's ultra versatile, helping you tackle everything from school runs to grocery runs to weekend adventures with power, convenience and comfort."

The bike is built around a 6061 aluminum mid-step frame with a stand-over height of 52 cm (20.5 in). The long cargo rack to the rear can accommodate up to two children in optional seating, or the weekly shop secured in MIK-compatible storage accessories. An aluminum front carrier is onboard too.

From packages to groceries to little humans, the Longtail Duo can haul it all Tenways

Tenways has thrown in a few accessories to get you started out of the box, including an under-seat storage bag, foot boards, rear spoke protectors, guard rails and seat cushions. The maximum hauling weight, including rider and passengers/cargo, is a generous 220 kg (485 lb).

Naturally, the Longtail Duo will serve as an effective car replacement in some situations and not others – ideal for sunny days but not so attractive during downpours, for example. Its 250-W mid-drive motor can produce 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of maximum torque to help get you moving with a full load. This is mated to a low-maintenance Gates CDX carbon belt drive and a stepless shifting hub from Enviolo to provide "effortless acceleration and climbing in the various terrains and inclines you may encounter on your trips around town."

The ebike rides with an integrated torque sensor for lag-free assistance and a more responsive performance. Top pedal-assist speed is limited to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), in line with EU regulations for ebikes, and the 720-Wh removable battery made up of LG cells is reckoned good for up to 100 km (62 miles) of per-charge range.

The Longtail Duo features smart anti-theft technology, including GPS tracking Tenways

Usefully, the cargo hauler comes with smart anti-theft protection, which shapes up as a mobile app that works with a module on the cargo ebike that features GPS, motion detection and geofencing. Contact-free unlocking is also possible via the app. A 3-year subscription to the Smart Connect service is included in the purchase price, after which riders will have to pay an annual fee to continue.

A suspension fork helps absorb the bumps along the way, the bike rolls on 24-inch rims wearing custom tires, and it's brought to a halt courtesy of Tektro 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes. Remaining features of note include a Royalgel saddle for rear-end comfort, a 100-lux front light and frame-integrated rear light to help with daytime visibility in city traffic as well as after-dark shopping trips, a heavy duty dual-leg kickstand for parking stability, and an ABUS frame lock

The Longtail Duo cargo ebike is on sale in Europe for €3,499 (which converts to about US$3,980, though we've no word on international availability).

