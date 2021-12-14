The 10 best cycling innovations of 2021
As 2021 draws to a close, it's time to once again look back at some of the bicycle-related products that really stood out over the past year. While they might not all end up taking the cycling industry by storm, they're definitely innovative.
We should start out by saying that due to the continuing popularity of ebikes, they're getting their own separate list. If we tried to combine them and "regular" bike stuff together, too many things would have to be left out – and no one wants that.
Secondly, it's worth noting that some of the crowdfunded products on our list may or may not ultimately reach production. That's OK though, as this list is really just about the clever ideas that people have come up with, regardless of whether or not they take the form of products that can currently be purchased.
Finally, we should add that although a couple of the items on our list were first announced in 2020, they didn't really start gaining attention until this year – so they make the cut, as far as we're concerned.
So, with those disclaimers in mind, read on and enjoy!
November 16, 2021The rear derailleur is one of the most fragile components on a mountain bike, subject to getting bent or jammed up with trail debris. That's where the Supre Drive drivetrain comes in, as it moves the derailleur up and divides its functions between two locations.
October 08, 2021The elimination of the front derailleur on many bikes has made cycling simpler, but reduced the number of gear ratios. That's where the Powershift hub comes in, as it replaces the front derailleur, allowing for more gears on 1x drivetrains.
February 10, 2021While there are systems that advise mountain bikers on their suspension settings, such setups are typically added to the bicycle, temporarily. Mondraker's new MIND system, however, is built right into the bike, permanently providing feedback.
October 01, 2021Removing and reinstalling a bike's rear wheel can be quite a laborious, frustrating process, as you have to wrangle the chain, derailleur and disc brake. The new Fasten system, however, allows the wheel to quickly drop straight down out of the frame.
October 06, 2021Even though mountain bikers can manually adjust their bike's suspension, most of them don't constantly do so throughout each ride. That's where the new RockShox Flight Attendant system comes in, as it automatically adjusts the suspension as needed.
April 26, 2021Austrian manufacturer Tubolito is already known for its tough, lightweight plastic bicycle inner tubes. Now, the company has added a chip to one model, which allows users to check their tire pressure using an app.
September 07, 2021While a headlight and tail light are essential for night-time bicycle commuting, one thing that really catches motorists' eyes is movement. Arclight Bike Pedals were designed with that in mind, as they feature auto-color-changing LED modules.
November 02, 2021Last year we told you about the prototype Tuck Bike, which featured both a folding frame and folding full-size 700c wheels. Well, you may soon be able to own one, as it's the subject of a just-launched Kickstarter campaign.
September 08, 2021While most bicycle commuting backpacks simply allow cyclists to carry their stuff, EVOC Sports' newest model offers a little something extra. In the event of an accident, an airbag pops out of it to protect the rider's upper body.
February 02, 2021Although there are now many light-equipped bike helmets on the market, the Torch T1 was one of the first. Its makers have now returned to Kickstarter, with a model that features LED panels which can be removed as needed.
