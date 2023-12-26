Moving e-mobility forward: Top 10 ebike innovations of 2023

In case you hadn't noticed, electric pedal-assist bikes have really made their mark in 2023, becoming a vital component in the mobility mix. For our look back over a year overflowing with ebikes, we revisit some of the tech highlights.

As before, we're not going to focus on the year's best sellers here, or even our most popular articles, but rather models or technologies that push the envelope to improve the lot for ebike riders or demonstrate novel thinking.

Among the developments that stood out during 2023 were a Bosch-powered triple-load cargo ebike, a combined motor and gearbox from Pinion, a ride copilot built around an AI chatbot, an electric off-road concept with power steering, and an impressive late entry in the shape of a hubless reworking of a Penny Farthing.

In no particular order, here are our picks for the top ebike innovations of 2023.