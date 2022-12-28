The most innovative ebikes of 2022
It would be an understatement to say that over the past 12 months, ebikes have become more popular than ever. With the year now at its end, it's time to look back at some of the models that really did things differently in 2022.
As was the case with our list of this year's most innovative non-ebike cycling products, this list isn't about which ebikes were simply the best or most popular. Instead, we're looking at ones that were the result of particularly out-of-the-box thinking, or that really pushed factors such as power, weight-savings and style to the extreme.
Among the highlights are an ebike that delivers so much torque it requires two drivetrains, a carbon fiber electric cargo trike that looks like it could be raced, and a commuter model which is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell. We've also included one product that allows users to convert their regular bike into an ebike, by spinning up its rear brake rotor.
So with all that out of the way, read on and enjoy!
-
Maniac & Sane carbon fiber cargo bikes come with or without a motorJune 27, 2022While cargo bikes definitely are useful, we tend not to think of the things as being sleek or lightweight. Both of those words, however, could be applied to the Maniac & Sane bikes – one of which has an electric-assist motor.
-
Alpha Neo ebike looks to hydrogen fuel cells to power commutesDecember 05, 2022Pedal-assist bikes are proving a popular choice but most offer a fairly limited range and long wait times when charging up the batteries. Pragma Mobility sees things differently, tapping into hydrogen fuel-cell technology for the Alpha Neo commuter.
-
Biktrix XD dual-drive ebike doubles up on chain for high-power motorFebruary 25, 2022The new Biktrix Juggernaut XD ebike packs so much power and torque it runs two drivetrains to handle it all. The result is an ebike that can tow like a small truck, climb like an ibex and accelerate to 30 mph, all while protecting vital components.
-
Nireeka's carbon-fiber Revenant makes 1,000 W and ABS affordableNovember 23, 2022Nireeka is back with another eye-popping (yet impressively affordable) carbon-framed ebike. The Revenant is a 1,000-W, dual-suspension, ABS-equipped commuter/mountain bike designed to replace the popular Homie, with added speed, range and refinement.
-
Multi-level cargo trike rolls like the Japanese kei van of ebikesJune 17, 2022If you can't build out, build up. It works for city buildings, and a Japanese design firm is trying to make it work for city bikes. The Streek e-trike carries two levels of cargo inside a loop frame compact enough for tight city streets and paths.
-
Recon all-wheel-drive ebike becomes literal Hummer EV of bikesNovember 01, 2022Recon Power Bikes has teamed with GM to create a 2-wheel AWD version of the burly battery beast known as the GMC Hummer EV. There's no crab walking, but the Hummer ebike weighs over 4 tons less than the truck so it'll still be easier to maneuver.
-
Thömus Lightrider E Ultimate claims title of lightest full-squish eMTBJuly 08, 2022It's not uncommon for even relatively lightweight full-suspension electric mountain bikes to tip the scales at about 20 kg (45 lb). The Lightrider E Ultimate, however, is claimed to come in at under 15 kg (33 lb) – making it the lightest of its kind.
-
Moto Parilla hits the single-track with carbon-framed Tricolore eMTBNovember 07, 2022Moto Parilla is in Milan this week for the launch of a striking new pedal-assist mountainbike called the Tricolore, a carbon-framed, full-suspension Polini-powered trail-blazer that's being offered in four variants plus a custom build option.
-
Skarper tech turns bikes into ebikes by powering the brake rotorJune 15, 2022There are now many kits for converting regular bikes into ebikes, most of which involve swapping in a motorized wheel or adding a device that rolls against the rear tire. The Skarper system is different, in that it drives the bike's rear brake rotor.
-
Specter 1 ebike sports full-carbon frame and 28-mph top speedJune 30, 2022Some ebikes look much like regular bikes, and offer regular-bike-like motor-assisted top speeds. Others, however, really lean into the whole high-tech "transportation of the future" thing … and the Specter 1 definitely falls into the latter group.
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.