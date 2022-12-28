© 2022 New Atlas
Bicycles

The most innovative ebikes of 2022

By Ben Coxworth
December 28, 2022
The most innovative ebikes of 2022
One of our top picks, the Streek e-trike offers two levels of cargo storage
One of our top picks, the Streek e-trike offers two levels of cargo storage
View 1 Image
One of our top picks, the Streek e-trike offers two levels of cargo storage
1/1
One of our top picks, the Streek e-trike offers two levels of cargo storage

It would be an understatement to say that over the past 12 months, ebikes have become more popular than ever. With the year now at its end, it's time to look back at some of the models that really did things differently in 2022.

As was the case with our list of this year's most innovative non-ebike cycling products, this list isn't about which ebikes were simply the best or most popular. Instead, we're looking at ones that were the result of particularly out-of-the-box thinking, or that really pushed factors such as power, weight-savings and style to the extreme.

Among the highlights are an ebike that delivers so much torque it requires two drivetrains, a carbon fiber electric cargo trike that looks like it could be raced, and a commuter model which is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell. We've also included one product that allows users to convert their regular bike into an ebike, by spinning up its rear brake rotor.

So with all that out of the way, read on and enjoy!

Tags

BicyclesebikesCyclingbest-of-2022
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!