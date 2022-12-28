The most innovative ebikes of 2022

It would be an understatement to say that over the past 12 months, ebikes have become more popular than ever. With the year now at its end, it's time to look back at some of the models that really did things differently in 2022.

As was the case with our list of this year's most innovative non-ebike cycling products, this list isn't about which ebikes were simply the best or most popular. Instead, we're looking at ones that were the result of particularly out-of-the-box thinking, or that really pushed factors such as power, weight-savings and style to the extreme.

Among the highlights are an ebike that delivers so much torque it requires two drivetrains, a carbon fiber electric cargo trike that looks like it could be raced, and a commuter model which is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell. We've also included one product that allows users to convert their regular bike into an ebike, by spinning up its rear brake rotor.

So with all that out of the way, read on and enjoy!