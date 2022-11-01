Recon all-wheel-drive ebike becomes literal Hummer EV of bikes

Backcountry and tactical ebike maker Recon Power Bikes has teamed up with General Motors to create a two-wheel version of the burly battery beast known to us as the GMC Hummer EV. With its rear rack, the Hummer ebike takes on the role of a nimble two-wheeled Hummer pickup, and it comes complete with a dual-motor drive that lets riders choose from rear-, front- and all-wheel-drive modes. There's no crab walking, but given that the Hummer ebike weighs over 4 tons less than the truck, it'll still be much easier to maneuver through cramped boulder-filled trails and canyons.

We don't blame anyone for flipping their eyes into their sockets until they ache at the thought of another licensing deal like the one that gave us the Jeep-badged ebike we never needed. But this one has at least a vague whiff of authenticity to it. Because unlike the Jeeps of 2020, the GMC Hummer EV is actually an all-electric vehicle – just like the bike – and Recon ensures its bike has all-wheel-drive capabilities like its four-wheeled namesake. So as far as ebikes go, this one at least has the right kind of spec sheet to match its officially licensed name.

That's not to say all the specs are analogous. With only two wheels, the Hummer ebike has nowhere to put three motors. However, it does have a twin-motor system, not unheard of but rare among ebikes, with independent 750-W Bafang hub motors on the front and rear wheels. Riders can manage output from those motors via three selectable modes: Cruise for rear-wheel riding, Traction for front-wheel riding, plus Adrenaline for maximum 2WD performance and peak output of 2,400 watts and 160 Nm (118 lb-ft). Motor power can cut in via either the 5-level pedal-assist system or the removable thumb throttle.

Recon says its Hummer-branded bike will offer a range up to 50 miles using RWD mode Recon Power Bikes

The Hummer ebike's 48-V LG lithium battery pack comes not so subtly integrated into the weighty down tube that necessitates a motor-less bottom bracket the size of an entire mid-drive. The standard 17.5-Ah battery can be replaced with a 21-Ah option, and the bike offers between 40 and 50 miles (64 and 80 km) of range in RWD Cruise mode. Those looking for speed over range can enjoy a top speed somewhere around 30 mph (48 km/h). A full charge takes as little as four hours.

Recon says the bike can fast-charge in four hours Recon Power Bikes

The Hummer ebike rides on fatty 4-inch-wide Kenda puncture-resistant 26-in tires and has an eight-speed Shimano drivetrain. There's no shock to take the bite out of jarring hits on the rack-laden rear wheel, but there is an adjustable suspension fork to keep the rider's hands and arms from feeling too much of the terrain below. Four-piston disc brakes grind the big aluminum-framed 95-lber (43-kger) to a stop.

Rear-wheel steering and crab walk mode seem quite unnecessary for something as naturally maneuverable as a bike, but it would have been cool if Recon included a bike-friendly version of the Hummer trail-mapping system. Instead, riders have just a basic color control LCD. Recon's bike does have a better claim on an "infinity roof" than the SUV or pickup ever will, though.

GMC's Hummer EV pickup may be able to lose its roof and drop its windows, but the Hummer EV bike will always offer the superior open-air experience Recon Power Bikes

The Recon GMC Hummer EV AWD ebike is available to reserve now and will begin shipping in December. The 17.5-Ah model retails for US$3,999, while the 21-Ah version has a modest increase to $4,175. Reservation entails a $500 deposit. The bikes will also be available through GMC dealerships worldwide.

Source: Recon Power Bikes

