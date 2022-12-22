2022's most innovative cycling products

As 2022 draws to a close, it's time to look back on some of the cycling-related innovations which most caught our eye over the past year. These aren't necessarily the best bike products that came out, nor the most popular, but they're definitely among the most interesting.

This year's list is certainly a varied one, including everything from a wheel-integrated tire-pumping system to an airbag-equipped helmet to self-centering steering.

One thing this list doesn't include, however, is anything ebike-related. Because ebikes have become so popular – and not exclusively with the same people who like regular bikes – they'll be getting a list of their own. In the meantime, read on for our Top 10 non-electric-bike picks!