2022's most innovative cycling products
As 2022 draws to a close, it's time to look back on some of the cycling-related innovations which most caught our eye over the past year. These aren't necessarily the best bike products that came out, nor the most popular, but they're definitely among the most interesting.
This year's list is certainly a varied one, including everything from a wheel-integrated tire-pumping system to an airbag-equipped helmet to self-centering steering.
One thing this list doesn't include, however, is anything ebike-related. Because ebikes have become so popular – and not exclusively with the same people who like regular bikes – they'll be getting a list of their own. In the meantime, read on for our Top 10 non-electric-bike picks!
Scope Atmoz lets cyclists adjust tire pressure while they're ridingApril 13, 2022Bicycle tire pressure is a compromise – high pressure is best on smooth roads, while low pressure is better on rough terrain. The Scope Atmoz system allows cyclists to incrementally switch back and forth between the two, while the bike is in motion.
Canyon introduces KIS self-centering steering for mountain bikesOctober 25, 2022When riding over rough terrain, a fair bit of effort goes into keeping the front wheel from being deflected to one side by roots, rocks or other obstacles. Canyon has set out to make things easier, with its KIS self-centering steering system.
CoreCap bike computer sits in your steering tube, with a huge batteryMay 17, 2022This beautifully integrated bike computer sits securely in your standard steering head, and acts a bit like a smartwatch for your bike. It brings smart features to your ride, with up to five switchable preset screens and a range of apps and widgets.
One-legged La City leaf-spring fork designed to smooth urban cyclingMarch 03, 2022Back in 2016, we told you about a unique leaf-spring suspension fork for mountain bikes, known as the Motion. Its manufacturer has now applied the same basic technology to the simpler one-legged La City fork, which is made for commuter bikes.
Origami-like bike helmet folds flat enough to slide in laptop bagAugust 08, 2022The Raba helmet from Nature Mobility looks to be an intriguing foldable helmet design. It relies on a series of pre-folds to pack flat and fit naturally in a backpack or handbag. It then dials into a three-dimensional helmet in a matter of seconds.
All-terrain tilting BiTrike features independently suspended rear wheelsNovember 23, 2022If you were pedaling over rough terrain while carrying a big load, you'd probably appreciate the stability of three wheels. The BiTrike was designed with such considerations in mind, as it features front and rear suspension, plus it tilts into turns.
Rampage Innova mountain bike swaps rear shock for a leaf springJuly 15, 2022While there's no denying that having a rear shock can improve the mountain biking experience, it does add weight and complexity. The Rampage Innova cross-country bike offers an alternative, in the form of a simplified leaf-spring rear suspension.
Uplock stashes a folding bike lock inside its own seat postMarch 30, 2022Carrying a heavy bike lock in backpack can be a hassle, and not everyone likes the cluttered look of a frame-mounted lock. That's where the Uplock is designed to come in, as it sits inside a system-specific seat post.
Airbag bike helmet boasts better protection of cyclists' nogginsJuly 13, 2022While bike helmets do provide a great deal of protection, it's still possible to sustain a head injury when wearing one. This fact prompted two Swedish companies to develop an airbag-equipped helmet, which could make a big difference in an accident.
Fovno car-top rack combines electric suction with an upside-down bikeJuly 23, 2022We've seen a car-top bike rack that uses electric suction cups before, and we've also seen a rack that carries the bike upside-down. Fovno's new ES-H1B, however, combines both features in one unusual product.
