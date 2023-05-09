VanMoof hopes to re-ignite the joy of riding with S4 and X4 smart ebikes

Amsterdam-based e-mobility company VanMoof has launched a pair of new city ebikes that ride the same striking minimalist frames as 2020's S3 and X3 models and come jam-packed with smart tech, for "more simple, more accessible, and more reliable" rides.

"One of the hardest things in life is to make things more simple," said co-founder, Taco Carlier. "With the S4 & X4, we’ve mastered the art of simplification to make our e-bikes more accessible and reliable than ever."

The first bike to sport VanMoof's signature take on the diamond frame was the M1 in 2009, which was treated to an integrated lock the following year. The company's first ebike appeared in 2013, and gained built-in GPS tracking and other smart tech over the next few years before being joined by a more accessible version called the X in 2017. More recently a low-step model called the A5 has joined the fleet, and the company looked to a faster future in 2021 with the 50-km/h V speed-pedelec.

The S4 (shown) and X4 ebikes come supplied with a 150-km battery, with an extra PowerBank available as an optional extra VanMoof

For the S4 and X4 ebikes, the company has developed a brand new 250-W front-hub motor that offers four levels of pedal-assist up to 20 mph (or 15.5 km/h in Europe) via a RPM sensor, and features automatic two-speed gear shifting plus a Turbo Boost for 59 Nm (43.5 lb.ft) of on-demand acceleration.

The ebikes each come with a 378-Wh battery for up to 150 km (93.2 km) of per-charge range, though an optional PowerBank is available to strap on the frame for an extra 100 km. An integrated Kick Lock (Gen 4) is on tap, which prevents the rear wheel from turning on demand, and other cooked-in anti-theft features include a built-in alarm, tamper detection, location tracking and remote lock. VanMoof also has a global team of Bike Hunters which can help track down a stolen bike.

Other shared features include hydraulic disc braking front and rear, an integrated smartphone mount that allows for the companion mobile app to serve as the ebike's dash, onboard temperature and humidity sensors, 40-lux LED lighting, full fenders and a kickstand.

The X4 ebike makes city riding more accessible with a criss-cross frame suited to riders between 5 and 6.2 ft in height VanMoof

The S4 is built around a familiar diamond frame with some VanMoof flair, and supports rider heights between 1.7 and 2.1 m (5.57 - 6.89 ft). This model rolls on 27.5-inch aluminum rims wrapped in thicker Gen 4 puncture-resistant tires to help with variable terrain, and can be had with a front carrier rated to haul up to 10 kg (22 lb) and a rear rack that can handle up to 15 kg (33 lb).

The X4's criss-cross frame offers a lower step-over and is reported suitable for riders between 1.55 and 1.9 m (5 - 6.2 ft) in height. It rides on 24-inch wheels wearing VanMoof tires, and comes with a front carrier that includes elasticated cords to secure cargo in place, but can be optioned with a basket and rear rack as well.

The S4 and X4 are on sale worldwide for US$2,498 each, with four color options available for both models.

Product pages: VanMoof S4, X4