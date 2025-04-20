Folding ebike gives adventurous commuters more power to explore

Around this time last year, New Jersey's Velotric announced the waterproof Fold 1, a folding ebike "built for adventurers and urban commuters alike." Now the company has added a more capable Plus model to its catalog.

At first glance, the rear-hub motor of the Fold 1 Plus ebike appears to be about the same as that of the Fold 1. But Velotric has tweaked the 750-W powerhouse so that it peaks a little higher at 1,100 watts and offers a bit more grunt when you need it – which translates to 75 Nm (55 lb.ft) of torque instead of 70.

The new model gets three ride modes and five pedal-assist levels for optimum flexibility up to 28 mph (45 km/h), and comes with a removable throttle to give your legs a rest and let the motor do all the work. Like last month's Nomad 2, the Plus sports the company's SensorSwap technology – which allows the rider to switch between the torque sensor for "a responsive ride with immediate power" or a cadence sensor for "a relaxed cruising experience."

Front suspension soaks up uneven terrain while a plush seat and adjustable stem take care of rider comfort Velotric

An IPX7-rated 624-Wh battery mounted behind the seatpost is reckoned good for up to 68 miles (109 km) at the lowest PAS setting or 45 miles on throttle only, with fast charging supported for more time riding and less time plugged in.

The alloy folding frame has a low step-over height of 15.35 inches (390 mm) for easy mount/dismount, and comes in one size that supports riders from 4.6 to 6.4 ft (1.42 - 1.95 m) in height. The frame features an integrated rear rack that's rated to haul 120 lb (54 kg). A hydraulic suspension fork offers 60 mm of travel, which joins plush seating and 3-inch puncture-resistant tires wrapped around 20-inch wheels to absorb uneven terrain in and out of the city. And the cruiser-style handlebars atop an adjustable stem "ensure a relaxed and comfortable riding position."

The ebike folds in seconds to 38 x 19 x 33-inch (965 x 482 x 838-mm) proportions, making it a relatively easy stow in space-limited apartments, or between-ride transport in the trunk. At around 63 lb (29 kg) though, it's not the lightest of lifts from platform to carriage or up into the cargo hold of the RV.

As its name suggests, the Fold 1 Plus can be collapsed down to a fraction of its ride-ready size for compact storage or between-ride transport Velotric

Elsewhere, the Plus rides with Shimano 7-speed shifting for extra flexibility, while Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors provide effective stopping power. A 3.5-inch high-brightness color display with Bluetooth and a USB charging port serves up the ride data you need while out and about. Integrated lighting shapes up as a 130-lux LED headlight and braking tail-light with turn signaling – for visibility in daytime traffic as well as illuminating a homeward journey after dark. Folding pedals are standard, along with steel fenders and an alloy kickstand.

Riders can use Apple's FindMy network to keep tabs on the ebike's location, and the Plus can even sync fitness data with the Apple Health app. The ebike is UL-certified and has been tested to ISO 4210 standards, for peace of mind. The frame is also IPX-6 weather-resistant.

The Fold 1 Plus is available now for US$1,499. It's worth noting that the Fold 1 is still part of the Velotric family, and is currently reduced to $1,199.

Product page: Velotric Fold 1 Plus