Velotric pitches new cargo and utility ebikes as family car alternatives

For its fourth ebike release, e-mobility startup Velotric is looking to replace the family car on shopping trips or school runs with the Packer 1 heavy duty cargo ebike and the Go 1 compact utility ebike.

Velotric was launched in 2021 by Adam Zhang, former hardware co-founder of e-scoot and e-bike sharing company Lime, along with other industry veterans. The first product out of the gate was the crowdfunded Discover 1 urban ebike, followed by the Nomad 1 fat-tire adventurer and most recently the stealthy Thunder.

Now the startup is helping folks to haul stuff around town with a double helping of Class 2 rides.

"Velotric Packer 1 and Go 1 were made with making more eco-friendly and enjoyable short trips in mind," said company co-founder, Ted Li. "Riders can now lighten their load and unlock convenience in their last-mile travels like never before – transforming their daily routines and embarking on short-range adventures."

The Packer 1 can haul up to 176 lb of gear on the rear rack, which can also be kitted out to transport little humans Velotric

The Packer 1 is built around a low-step 6061 aluminum alloy frame that's designed to accommodate riders between 5.25 and 6.5 ft (1.6 - 1.98 m) in height. The whole shebang weighs in at 75 lb (34 kg), and it's able to haul up to 176 lb (80 kg) of cargo on the rear rack, with the maximum load capacity coming in at 440 lb (~200 kg).

A 750-W rear-hub motor peaks at 1,200 watts, produces 75 Nm (55 lb.ft) of torque and ships with a Class 2 top PAS speed of 20 mph (32 km) over five levels via cadence sensing but can be unlocked for 25 mph (40 km/h) when appropriate. There's an 8-speed Shimano gearset for more flexible ride options, plus a thumb throttle is on tap too. An assisted walk mode has also been included, which will prove especially useful when the Packer 1 is fully laden.

The downtube is home to a 691.2-Wh battery made up of LG 21700 cells and has both UL 2849 and UL 2271 safety certifications. Velotric reckons that riders could get up to 45 miles (72 km) of throttle-only or 52 miles (83.6 km) of pedal-assist at the lowest power level.

A hydraulic suspension fork with 80 mm of travel should help smooth out uneven terrain, there's a 26-inch wheel to the front with a 2.4-inch puncture-resistant CST tire and a 20-inch rim out back wrapped in a 3-inch CST tire. Stopping power shapes up with four-piston hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors, and there's a dual-leg center kickstand for parking stability.

The handlebar is home to a 3.5-inch backlit LCD display for at-a-glance speed, distance, PAS level and battery status, and the cargo ebike works with Apple Find My network for location tracking should an opportunist try to make off with it.

Velotric's Packer 1 is available in two color options for US$1,999, though is currently listed with a $200 discount.

The Go 1 utility ebike features a 900-W peak hub motor and 55-mile battery Velotric

The Go 1 offers a similar proposition to the Packer 1, but comes in shorter – at 1,630 mm (64.1 in) versus the latter's length of 2,083 mm (82 in) – and lighter – 65 lb (29.5 kg) compared to 75 lb.

The squish in the fork is a little less capable, offering 60 mm of travel. The alloy frame can reportedly fit slightly shorter riders, but the rear rack has a load capacity of 120 lb (54.4 kg). The overall payload capacity is the same though, at 440 lb, and there's a double-leg center kickstand here too.

This model's 500-W hub motor peaks at 900 watts for 65 Nm (48 lb.ft) of torque, but the Class 2 speed and top (unlocked) speed are the same as its sibling. It loses a gear though, with a Shimano TY300-7 derailleur in use for this outing. The utility ebike also comes with a 691.2-Wh battery but the per-charge range gets bumped slightly to 48 miles (77 km) on throttle only or 55 miles (88.5 km) with pedal-assist.

The Go 1 rolls on 20-inch wheels with 3-inch puncture-resistant CST tires, and carries a suggested retail price of $1,799 – though there's currently a discount of $300 in play.

Both models are available now, and are compatible with numerous optional accessories – including baskets, padded seats, safety rails and travel bags. The short video below has more.

Meet Velotric Go 1 & Velotric Packer 1 | Extra-Versatile Utility E-Bikes For Every Need

