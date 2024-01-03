© 2024 New Atlas
Volt preps hand-built mid-drive folding ebike for life in the city

By Paul Ridden
January 03, 2024
Volt preps hand-built mid-drive folding ebike for life in the city
"With its lightweight design, innovative features, and impressive performance capabilities, VOLT's latest and lightest e-bike is perfect for commuters," said Volt Bikes
"With its lightweight design, innovative features, and impressive performance capabilities, VOLT's latest and lightest e-bike is perfect for commuters," said Volt Bikes
"With its lightweight design, innovative features, and impressive performance capabilities, VOLT's latest and lightest e-bike is perfect for commuters," said Volt Bikes
"With its lightweight design, innovative features, and impressive performance capabilities, VOLT's latest and lightest e-bike is perfect for commuters," said Volt Bikes
Height-adjustable seat, folding handlebar and 6061 T6 aluminum folding frame
Height-adjustable seat, folding handlebar and 6061 T6 aluminum folding frame
"Finally an ebike we can lift up above our heads without much effort," the company commented on a recent Facebook post
"Finally an ebike we can lift up above our heads without much effort," the company commented on a recent Facebook post
The 250-W Bafang motor produces 75 Nm of torque and offers pedal-assist to 15.5 mph
The 250-W Bafang motor produces 75 Nm of torque and offers pedal-assist to 15.5 mph
A Gates CDX Carbon belt drives the rear wheel, which is home to a 3-speed Shimano hub
A Gates CDX Carbon belt drives the rear wheel, which is home to a 3-speed Shimano hub
The folded Volt Lite is secured for between-ride transport by a easy-release magnets
The folded Volt Lite is secured for between-ride transport by a easy-release magnets
London-based bike maker Volt has launched a mid-drive folding ebike designed for city commutes that weighs in at 17 kg, rides with a low-maintenance carbon belt and can be had with a 60-mile battery.

Pedal-assist bikes are a great way to get around town, commute to work or explore beyond the city while getting a little motor help to tackle inclines. But if your journey involves hopping on public transport for part of the way, being able to fold your ride down is much less stressful than trying to find a free rack on the train for your full-sized ebike.

The Volt Lite collapses down to 34 x 19.5 x 27.5 in (86.36 x 49.53 x 69.85 cm) and tips the scales at 37.5 lb (17 kg) with a standard 252-Wh removable battery or 39.7 lb (18 kg) rolling with a 60-mile (96.5-km) 378-Wh battery. Like the Fiido X we reviewed in 2022, the two halves of the hinged frame (aluminum here, not magnesium alloy) are held in place by magnets during transit.

"Finally an ebike we can lift up above our heads without much effort," the company commented on a recent Facebook post
"Finally an ebike we can lift up above our heads without much effort," the company commented on a recent Facebook post

The ebike packs a lightweight Bafang M820 mid-drive motor for 75 Nm (55.3 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist via responsive torque sensing to 15.5 mph (25 km/h), in line with local regulations. For ease of use, the company has opted for a low-noise, low-maintenance Gates CDX Carbon Belt drive rather than a chain, and there's a Shimano Nexus 3-speed hub with twist grip shifting for a little more flexibility.

Rounding out the key specs are 20-inch wheels wrapped in puncture-resistant Schwalbe Big Ben tires, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, LED lighting front and back, full fenders, and a side kickstand.

The hand-built Volt Lite starts at £2,899 (which converts to around US$3,650), and a GPS tracker can be optioned in for peace of mind. The company told us that the ebike will hopefully be available from July, and that "we are looking to potentially be selling outside the UK."

Product page: Volt Lite

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

1 comment
Mark Hendricks
Absolutely brilliant. THIS is the thinking that needs to go in to an entire line of bikes. There is no excuse for the price, but of you need a folder and have the money, this is the best you can get. I have ridden this motor and lots of smaller bikes. This is more than enough power to conquer any hill. It will out climb a 750 watt hub motor even with these theoretically lower torque numbers because you won't be loosing power as you climb (like with a hub motor). That 3 speed is everything one needs for commuting or rail trails. It is SO nice to always start in the ideal gear because it can be shifted at a stop or whilencoasting. The almost magical torque sensor Bafang has now will get you going so quickly and easily youbwill winder why you ever had a throttle. Finally, there is no quieter motor or lower maintenance drive train.