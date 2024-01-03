Volt preps hand-built mid-drive folding ebike for life in the city

London-based bike maker Volt has launched a mid-drive folding ebike designed for city commutes that weighs in at 17 kg, rides with a low-maintenance carbon belt and can be had with a 60-mile battery.

Pedal-assist bikes are a great way to get around town, commute to work or explore beyond the city while getting a little motor help to tackle inclines. But if your journey involves hopping on public transport for part of the way, being able to fold your ride down is much less stressful than trying to find a free rack on the train for your full-sized ebike.

The Volt Lite collapses down to 34 x 19.5 x 27.5 in (86.36 x 49.53 x 69.85 cm) and tips the scales at 37.5 lb (17 kg) with a standard 252-Wh removable battery or 39.7 lb (18 kg) rolling with a 60-mile (96.5-km) 378-Wh battery. Like the Fiido X we reviewed in 2022, the two halves of the hinged frame (aluminum here, not magnesium alloy) are held in place by magnets during transit.

"Finally an ebike we can lift up above our heads without much effort," the company commented on a recent Facebook post Volt Bikes

The ebike packs a lightweight Bafang M820 mid-drive motor for 75 Nm (55.3 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist via responsive torque sensing to 15.5 mph (25 km/h), in line with local regulations. For ease of use, the company has opted for a low-noise, low-maintenance Gates CDX Carbon Belt drive rather than a chain, and there's a Shimano Nexus 3-speed hub with twist grip shifting for a little more flexibility.

Rounding out the key specs are 20-inch wheels wrapped in puncture-resistant Schwalbe Big Ben tires, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, LED lighting front and back, full fenders, and a side kickstand.

The hand-built Volt Lite starts at £2,899 (which converts to around US$3,650), and a GPS tracker can be optioned in for peace of mind. The company told us that the ebike will hopefully be available from July, and that "we are looking to potentially be selling outside the UK."

