Ultra-rare carnivorous 'killer plant' found lurking on city's doorstep

There's an old saying that everything in Australia wants to eat you – and this apparently includes plants, with the island a global hotbed of carnivorous species. Now, scientists have made a particularly special find, stumbling across thousands of ultra-rare meat-eaters banding together close to city limits.

Researchers from the Australian Wildlife Conservancy (AWC) made this needle-in-haystack find by chance, spotting a large patch of Drosera silvicola just outside of the west coast city of Perth. Until now, the elusive carnivorous bloom has only been spotted twice, around 70 km (43 miles) from this newly discovered community in Paruna Wildlife Sanctuary.

The pretty flower hides this plant's feeding tactics Thilo Alexander Krueger/Australian Wildlife Conservancy

"I was so excited when I first spotted the plant out of the car window, I jumped out of the door fist pumping the air and threw myself on the ground next to it," said Thilo Krueger, a Curtin University PhD student and carnivorous plant expert. "We knew it was previously recorded in the area over 30 years ago but given we had already searched for nearly two full days I had started to doubt the validity of that old record."

D. silvicola is a rare sundew – an abundant group of meat-eating plants that come in a range of shapes, sizes and colors aimed at luring unsuspecting insects to their deaths. Once trapped, the plant's specialized glands secrete (among other things) digestive enzymes to break down their catch, much like many animals do.

"Drosera silvicola is a very distinctive species of sundew because of its beautiful, absolutely stunning flowers with pink, glossy petals and a dark red center,” Krueger described. "While only a few centimeters in size, it captures and digests tiny insects using its leaves which are covered with sticky tentacles."

So, no, it doesn't pose much of a threat to humans – however it's an important find for conservationists, as this extremely rare and potentially threatened plant remains understudied. Scientists don't know if the three spots it's now been recorded in are the extent of its existence as a species.

"We collected a few specimens to officially record the population with the WA Herbarium, and the team will continue to visit the site in the coming weeks to see how the species transforms the landscape as they enter full bloom over the next month," Krueger said.

Interestingly, this part of Australia is home to the world's most diverse carnivorous plant populations, with more than 150 known species. But because they only congregate in small areas, they're also extremely vulnerable.

Thilo Krueger, a carnivorous-plant expert, celebrates his rare find Amanda Bourne/Australian Wildlife Conservancy

"To find such a healthy population of this rare species on a protected conservation area is a huge win for conservation," said Dr. Amanda Bourne, Regional Ecologist with AWC. "The discovery highlights the importance of wildlife sanctuaries like Paruna in preserving Australia’s unique biodiversity."

Overall, the team found six different sundew species – Drosera walyunga, Drose ra hyperostigma, Drosera pallida, Drosera collina and Drosera glanduligera, in addition to the crown jewel.

"Paruna’s landscape and relatively undisturbed habitats is likely to make it a treasure trove for native flora," said Jolanda Keeble with the Wildflower Society of Western Australia. "Discoveries like this underscore just how much we still have to learn about the plant life in our own backyard, and how vital it is to protect these landscapes."

Source: Australian Wildlife Conservancy