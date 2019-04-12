One of the most interesting findings was to do with Scott's telomeres. These sections of DNA sit at the tips of chromosomes and protect DNA from damage when cells divide, kind of like the little plastic bits on the ends of shoelaces. They naturally get shorter as we age – but the scientists noticed that Scott's actually got longer while he was in space. Within days of returning to Earth they shrank drastically, before returning to average length within six months. Mark's, meanwhile, stayed stable throughout the test period. This is basically the opposite of what was expected, which could have intriguing implications for aging in space.