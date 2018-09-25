New work from scientists at USC is now suggesting signs of a breakdown in the blood-brain barrier – an almost impenetrable membrane that stops harmful particles from entering the brain – could be an effective precursor to many neurodegenerative diseases. The hypothesis is that when the blood-brain barrier becomes dysfunctional it potentially allows proteins such as beta-amyloid to move from other parts of the body – where it is generally harmless – into the brain, ultimately accumulating plaques considered to be fundamental to the pathology of cognitive decline.