One of the fundamental pathological markers seen in patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease is a build-up of two proteins - amyloid beta and tau - in the brain. It's this action that many researchers hypothesize is the key symptomatic cause of cognitive decline associated with the disease. However, not all people with a build-up of these proteins display neurological damage and cognitive decline. New research from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston may have finally homed in on the reason behind this strange observation, and the results could lead to a whole new way to battle this devastating disease.