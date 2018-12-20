The type of buyer waiting for the new Mercedes Sprinter to land Stateside so they can get a camper van with all the latest technological bells and whistles probably won't be shopping for a $35K camper van, anyway, whereas the average Boho buyer probably won't care so much about which van model is doing the driving, so long as it's capable of driving and camping around the map. Boho's conversion operation actually grew out of the demand Boho was experiencing on the rental side, which opened earlier in 2018, so its customer base seems more interested in living open-road adventure than in owning the newest, most cutting edge camper van.