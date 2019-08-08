"Fragments of ctDNA shed into blood by tumors carry the same cancer-specific mutations as the tumor cells, giving us a way to measure the tumor," explains Bradon McDonald, the study's first author. "The problem is that ctDNA levels can be so low in non-metastatic cancer patients, there are often just not enough fragments of ctDNA in a single blood sample to reliably detect any one mutation. This is especially true in the residual disease setting, when there is no obvious tumor left during or after treatment. So, instead of focusing on a single mutation from every patient, we decided to integrate the results of dozens of mutations from each patient."